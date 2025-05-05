7 ways to break in new shoes without getting toe blisters

Nothing kills the joy of a new pair of shoes faster than painful toe blisters.



Whether you’ve splurged on sleek heels, smart office shoes, or everyday trainers, the excitement of fresh footwear often fades once the discomfort sets in.

But the good news is, you don’t have to suffer. With a few clever tips and some patience, you can break in new shoes the right way—without the blisters.

Here's how to ease your feet into new shoes and keep them happy from day one.

1. Wear them indoors first

One of the best ways to break in new shoes gently is to start indoors. Instead of wearing them straight to work or on a long outing, wear the shoes around your house for short periods.

This gives the shoes a chance to mould to your foot shape gradually without the extra wear and tear of pavement, uneven ground, or long hours of walking.

Try wearing them for 30–60 minutes a day and slowly increase the time. Pay attention to any pressure points or discomfort.

This practice allows you to catch problem areas early before blisters form, and you can make adjustments like adding insoles or pads if necessary.

2. Use thick socks to loosen the fit

Wearing thick or cushioned socks with your new shoes helps serve two purposes: stretching the shoe slightly and protecting your skin from friction.

Thick socks act as a buffer between your feet and the shoe’s material, reducing the chances of blistering. If your shoes are snug, wear them with your thickest socks while doing tasks around the house.

This will gently stretch the shoe material over time without damaging the shoe’s structure. Some people even wear two pairs of socks to speed up the process.

This is particularly effective for leather or synthetic shoes that are rigid when new.

3. Apply petroleum jelly or anti-blister balm

Preventing friction is key when trying to avoid blisters.

A common hack is to apply petroleum jelly, anti-blister balm, or even a swipe of roll-on deodorant to the areas of your feet that are most likely to rub—usually the toes, the sides, and the heels.

These products act as a lubricant, reducing skin-on-shoe friction and making it harder for blisters to form.

Petroleum jelly is a popular choice because it’s inexpensive and widely available, but there are also specialised anti-blister sticks that are designed to stay on longer and resist sweat.

Reapply as needed, especially if you’re walking for extended periods.

4. Invest in blister pads or moleskin

If you feel a hot spot forming—a sure sign that a blister is on its way—don’t wait. Take action immediately by applying a blister pad, moleskin, or gel cushion to that area.

These products provide an added layer of protection and reduce further friction. Moleskin is particularly good because it's thin yet effective, and it adheres well to the skin.

Some versions even come pre-cut for toes or heels. Carry a few pads in your bag when wearing new shoes, just in case.

Applying them early can save you from painful blisters later on, especially during long days or unexpected walks.

5. Take breaks between wears

Resist the urge to wear your new shoes all day on their first outing. Even if they feel fine for the first hour or two, pressure and friction can build up quickly.

Instead, break up your wear time. Start by wearing the shoes for short trips or outings—perhaps to the shop or while driving.

Alternate them with an older, more comfortable pair so your feet can recover. This approach gives your shoes time to adjust to your feet without overwhelming your skin.

Taking breaks helps prevent overexposure to friction and pressure, which are the main causes of blisters.

6. Try the hairdryer trick for leather shoes

The hairdryer method is an old but effective trick, especially for leather shoes. Here’s how it works: wear thick socks and put on the shoes.

Then, using a hairdryer, blast warm air on the tight spots for 20–30 seconds. While the shoe is warm and pliable, flex your feet, walk around, and wiggle your toes to help the shoe conform to your foot shape.

The heat helps relax the material, and your movements while it's warm encourage it to stretch where needed.