When this internal ecosystem is in balance, it helps regulate everything from energy levels and metabolism to mood stability and immune defences.

From mental clarity and immune resilience to stable energy levels and longevity, gut microbiome plays countless roles.

A healthy gut contributes to smoother digestion, regular bowel movements, reduced inflammation, and a lower risk of chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and autoimmune disorders.

Most diets focused on processed foods, sugars, unhealthy fats and meat do more than just expand waistlines, it harms the very microbes that protect your gut.

Changes to your diet can help restore your gut health, replacing inflammatory foods with nutrient-dense alternatives, such as fibre-rich food can nourish beneficial bacteria, promote microbial diversity, and strengthen the gut barrier.

These are some of the most common culprits that can negatively impact gut health and can disrupt the delicate balance of your gut.

1. Ultra‑processed foods

What are Ultra-processed foods:

UPFs are those that have gone through multiple industrial processes and contain ingredients you would not typically find in a home kitchen.

Ultra‑processed foods

Why they are bad your gut:

These foods disrupt the balance of your gut microbiome, damage the gut barrier and promote inflammation.

They are linked to consumption with gut dysbiosis, increased gut permeability and higher disease risks, including colorectal cancer and diabetes.

Regular consumption of these highly engineered foods can reduce the diversity of gut bacteria, which is a key marker of good health.

In addition, many ultra-processed products contain artificial additives such as emulsifiers, flavour enhancers, and colourings, that have been shown to interfere with gut microbial activity.

Example of UPFs:

They include ready meals, snacks, sauces and fizzy drinks that are stripped of fibre and packed with added sugar, salt, fats and preservatives.

Pro tip:

When grocery shopping, use the 'five-ingredient rule' to spot ultra-processed foods. If a product has more than five ingredients, they are likely UPFs. Stick to items with short, simple ingredient lists to support better gut and overall health.

2. Refined sugar and grains

What are refined sugars and grains:

Refined sugars are forms of sugar that have been heavily processed to remove impurities, colour, and nutrients.

These sugars are extracted from sources like sugar cane, sugar beets, or corn, then purified into highly concentrated sweeteners.

Refined sugar is unhealthy for the gut

Why they are bad for your gut:

Refined sugars are rapidly absorbed in the small intestine, depriving gut bacteria of fuel while causing blood‑sugar spikes .

The rapid absorption process not only deprives beneficial gut microbes of the dietary fibre they rely on to thrive but also creates an environment that favours the growth of harmful bacteria.

This imbalance not only weakens the gut's protective barrier but can also trigger digestive issues like bloating , gas, and irregular bowel movements.

Example of refined sugars and grains:

Refined sugars include white table sugar, high-fructose corn syrup found in many soft drinks, glucose syrup, and cane sugar used in baked goods and sweets.

Common examples include white flour used in cakes, pastries, and most supermarket breads, as well as white rice, regular pasta, crackers, and many breakfast cereals.

Pro Tip:

Opt for complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, legumes, and greens, you help feed the beneficial bacteria that support a more resilient and diverse microbiome.

3. Fried foods and unhealthy fats

What are fried foods and unhealthy fats:

These refer to foods prepared using cooking methods or fat sources that negatively impact health, particularly when consumed frequently or in large amounts.

Unhealthy fats is harmful for the gut

Frying typically involves submerging food in oil at high temperatures, which can alter the chemical structure of fats, leading to the formation of harmful compounds.

Why they are bad for your gut:

Deep‑fried foods contain trans fats and oxidised oils that irritate the gut lining and reduce microbial diversity.

Repeated heating of oils during deep frying produces harmful compounds such as advanced glycation end (AGEs) and lipid peroxides, both of which contribute to inflammation in the digestive tract.

These compounds can damage the delicate cells lining the gut, weakening the protective barrier that prevents toxins and pathogens from entering the bloodstream, a condition known as ‘leaky gut.’

Pro Tip:

To protect your gut and overall health, try baking, grilling, steaming, or air-frying your meals instead of deep-frying.

When cooking with fats, choose gut-friendly options like olive oil or avocado oil in moderation, these offer beneficial compounds without the harmful by-products associated with high-heat frying.

READ ALSO: Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious and depressed

4. Artificial sweeteners

What are artificial sweeteners:

Artificial sweeteners are synthetic sugar substitutes used to sweeten food and drinks without adding significant calories.

Artificial sweeteners is harmful for the gut

These artificial sweeteners may alter the composition and function of the gut microbiome, leading to a decline in beneficial bacteria and an increase in strains linked to inflammation.

Why they are bad for your gut:

While they are often used as a tool for weight management or controlling blood sugar levels, they have a potential of effecting the gut microbiome, metabolic health, and appetite regulation.

Common sugar substitutes such as aspartame and sucralose may look healthy, but they disrupt gut bacteria and provoke inflammation .

These sweeteners are commonly found in 'diet' products such as soft drinks, chewing gum, low-calorie desserts, and processed snacks.

They may also interfere with metabolic signaling, potentially contributing to weight gain, insulin resistance, and increased cravings for sweet foods.

Pro Tip:

Go for natural sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit in moderation instead of artificial ones. These are less likely to disrupt your gut microbiome and still provide the sweetness you crave.

5. Excess salt and other additives

What are excess salt and additives:

These refer to high levels of sodium and synthetic substances commonly used in processed and packaged foods to enhance flavour, extend shelf life, or improve texture.

Highly salted foods, emulsifiers and preservatives commonly found in processed foods may significantly compromise gut health over time.

Excess salt is harmful for the gut

Why they are bad for your gut

Excessive salt intake leads to a reduction in beneficial species, weakening the gut’s natural defence mechanisms and contributing to immune dysregulation.

Preservatives such as sodium benzoate, while useful for extending product shelf life, may alter the gut microbial balance by suppressing the growth of certain beneficial strains.

Such ingredients create an environment conducive to low-grade, chronic inflammation, a condition increasingly associated with a wide range of health issues, including and even mood disorders.

Pro Tip:

To reduce your intake of excess salt and additives, cook more meals at home using fresh, whole ingredients. When buying packaged foods, always read nutrition labels and take products with minimal sodium.