Menswear shop that is changing how Kenyan men dress

The modern Kenyan man has greatly evolved especially in how he dresses. Chances of spotting a stylishly dressed man on the streets of Nairobi are nowadays very high. Being dressed in a nice and well-fitting suit was a reserve of salesmen, clergy and VIPs.

That case is no more. The bar of looking good has been up-ped and any man failing to pay attention and make an upgrade may have to play catch up.

There is no valid excuse for any gentleman in this Country not to look smart. The options are endless. Take a walk along the shopping avenues, the big shopping malls or the social media pages, there you will find all kinds of outfits, with imitations and counterfeits taking the better part of the shop shelves.

With every retailer screaming that they have the best menswear at near-zero prices, the confusion is real. You've got to have a plan when shopping, otherwise your wardrobe will look like a cheap market stall; full but nothing spectacular to throw on every time you step out.

In response to the challenges that regular guys (you and me) face when shopping for magnificent menswear, Naiwear Mens Collection was born here in Nairobi to offer you a pleasant shopping experience for high quality, unique and better fitting outfits. At Naiwear you’ll find it reasonably easy for you to identify, buy and style clothes according to your body and lifestyle.

Naiwear wants you to buy what you need, what you'll love to wear and what works for you. Naiwear wants to kill impulse buying and bring to an end the act of filling your wardrobe with clothes you do not need (and you may never wear).

At Naiwear Mens Collection, the main focus is business casual with a touch of street style. A corporate guy should not live in suits only. Weekend hang outs, indoors and outdoors event gathering deserve relaxed style than formal office attire.

Travelling for a holiday needs flexible and breathable fabrics. This and more is what Naiwear prides itself on.

Gift givers are also not left behind. For the ladies who want a gift for their man, father, brother, boss, or a male best friend, this is the place to pick out quality gifts worthy of their profile. Make that birthday, anniversary, or job promotion celebration memorable.

Naiwear believes looking good and dressing smart is beneficial. However, most men do not find it easy to dress smart. It is for this reason that celebrities and men with means have enlisted the services of professional stylists and wardrobe managers to take care of their clothing and physical appearance.

Regular guys (99% of the men) with no capacity to hire professional stylist face a huge challenge when building our wardrobes (however basic it may be). At Naiwear, you’ll find a curation of easy-to-wear, easy-to-pair and versatile outfits that you can effortlessly style yourself.

