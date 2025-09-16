Fever for Guinness World Records sweeps social media generation

You have probably, at some point, toyed with the idea of attempting to break a Guinness World Record.

Maybe it was the thought of cooking chapatis for days on end, dancing until your legs give in, or trying to braid more heads of hair than anyone in history.

Around the world and increasingly in Africa, people are chasing records that range from impressive to downright bizarre.

From the longest cooking marathons to the longest crying stint, the Guinness craze has become a cultural phenomenon that is hard to ignore.

1. The allure of instant fame

For many, the pursuit of a Guinness World Record is fuelled by the promise of instant recognition.

Being a record holder is a fast track to visibility in a world where fame has become a currency. Nigeria Chef Hilda Baki, for example, rose to global recognition after her cooking marathon attempts.

Unlike traditional achievements that may require years of dedication, a Guinness record offers the possibility of overnight stardom.

Nigerian chef & Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci

The world’s longest braiding session or biggest dancing marathon may sound trivial, but the visibility they create is anything but.

2. The power of social media

Social media has supercharged the Guinness craze. What used to be a matter of appearing in a printed book has now become a tool for virality.

TikTok and Instagram, in particular, have turned these attempts into spectacles watched in real time.

Take the case of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, whose cook-a-thon in 2023 became a global online event. She gained millions of followers during the challenge, proving that even if the Guinness title is temporary, the social media clout can be permanent.

In Kenya, similar attempts have also drawn massive attention, with live streams attracting thousands of viewers.

The Guinness World Record has thus evolved into a powerful social media strategy, a launchpad for influencers, entrepreneurs, and entertainers.

George Achoka: Kenyan man who tried to break Guinness World Record for most number of hugs by an individual in 24 hours

3. Pride and identity

Record-breaking is not always about the individual. Sometimes it is about representing a community or country on the global stage.

In Kenya, tree planting events and cultural dances have been framed as not only record attempts but also as opportunities to showcase national pride.

For example, when schools or county governments rally behind such attempts, they are marketed as efforts to put Kenya in the global spotlight.

In a nation where athletics has long been the pride of international recognition, breaking a Guinness record has become another way of proving Kenya’s place on the map.

4. The business of records

Behind every attempt is a significant investment of time, money, and logistics. Guinness World Records charges fees for applications, and organisers must adhere to strict verification rules. Yet, for many, the cost is worth it.

Businesses, in particular, are quick to spot the marketing value. A restaurant attempting the longest chapati line or largest serving of ugali can attract massive publicity, drawing in curious customers and media attention.

Even if the record is not secured, the buzz created often translates to more revenue. For influencers, the attention can mean brand endorsements and new income streams.

5. The human drive to push boundaries

At a deeper level, record-breaking taps into a universal human instinct: the desire to push limits and leave behind a legacy. People who attempt such feats often talk about challenging themselves physically and mentally.

Athletics legend Eliud Kipchoge, though not attempting a Guinness World Record, embodies this spirit of testing human endurance.

Similarly, record seekers in other fields view the certificate as proof that they did something no one else dared to do. For many, that sense of achievement, no matter how quirky the record, is priceless.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge

When the craze becomes too much

Of course, the Guinness frenzy is not without its critics. Some argue that the trend has been overdone, with attempts becoming more absurd by the day.

Failed attempts can also leave participants financially drained or physically exhausted. In extreme cases, there have been reports globally of health complications during endurance-based records such as cooking and dancing marathons.

The Guinness World Records craze is more than just a trend. It is a mix of psychology, ambition, and opportunity.