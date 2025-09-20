How Kenyan content creators are challenging stereotypes with bold artistic expression

A silent yet visible revolution is sweeping the beauty scene in Kenya, powered by a new generation of bold content creators.

Armed with cameras, creativity and boldness, this group of influencers and content creators are challenging stereotypes that have for a long time dominated the beauty scene in the country.

From redefining what grooming, dressing and beauty looks like to embracing art, make-up and influences from other cultures, they are backed by thousands of followers who appreciate what they do.

The rise of glam boys: Make-up, art & influence

The make-up industry in Kenya has seen new entrants, popularly known as glam boys or beuty boys, a name derived from their trade.

Their entry into the world of influencing and social media fame was started with simple steps such as inspiration by sisters and friends around them who offered the initial lessons which were later perfected through practice and online tutorials with social media providing a platform for their works to go viral and attract the interest of clients.

With high-end beauty products lining up for them to sample and review, some of them demonstrate their work on their own faces and share videos of the same online.

Sponsorship deals are signed, with some establishing thriving make-up companies that glam those who can afford their services.

Others have also opened makeup schools, churning out top talent in the industry and training the next generation of artists, an indication that the trend will continue.

In social media where influence and fame is the currency, they have curved a niche for themselves.

Cross dressing

Cross-dressing, the practice of wearing clothing typically associated with the opposite gender, has become increasingly commonplace in the 21st century.

Kelvin Kinuthia and Dennis Karuri who have amassed sizeable following on social media platforms are among the content creators who have embraced this practice.

Kelvin Kinuthia

Kinuthia burst into the scene at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with a bold experimentation on cross-dressing that earned him praise and criticism in equal measure.

Growing bolder by the day and taking on critics, Kinuthia believes that wearing women's clothing, despite being a man is simply a fashion choice and shouldn't be a cause for concern or criticism.

His lifestyle is punctuated by choices that often dominate social media discussions, fuelling his fame.

Karuri on the other hand is has made waves in the world of makeup and fashion with his bold style statements that often challenge societal norms, including cross-dressing.

He has embraced the cross-dressing trend, sharing pictures of himself in various outfits such as crop tops, dresses, and heels.

Denis Karuri [Instagram]

Criticism and praise

A mix of criticism and praise comes thick, fast and flowing with netizens giving their take on this new trend that is gaining traction.

While some consider it an unnecessary challenge to masculinity, others embrace it as bold artistic expression and an essential part of grooming, beauty and looking good in today’s world.