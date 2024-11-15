Latest Kenyan Food and Drinks News & Trends

Food and drinksLatest Kenyan Food and Drinks News & Trends
Nairobi's best kept secrets: Date ideas that are best enjoyed with friends or loversNairobi offers a vibrant scene for anyone seeking amazing experiences without breaking the bank.
5 times Boina has proved she's the queen of insatiable appetiteOne of the things that sets Boina apart is her ability to consume vast quantities of food in a single sitting
How to prepare delicious meals using only an electric kettleHere are tasty dishes you can make using an electric kettle, and how to prepare them.
Explanation of the sour sensation after biting a lemonAfter biting a lemon, the face automatically scrunches up for a moment as you deal with the sour taste
5 dishes Kenyan bachelors can't do withoutUgali Mayai, Chapati dondo, Matumbo and other dishes Kenyan bachelors can't do without
10 delicious recipes you can make from egg mealsEggs are popular but there is no limit to the number of recipes and meals that can be got from them. These ten recipes are a good start to solving any dilemma you may have concerning meals.
10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pastaThese quick, tasty and easy-to-prepare pasta recipes from various combinations of ingredients are good to try when you want to prepare either breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Kind waiter offers to cover client's bill in prank at a high-end hotel in NairobiKind-hearted waiter offers to cover client's bill in viral prank
Hungarian Recipe: How the famous Jókai bean soup is madeAt first, it was made without vegetables and spices, but the bean soup has been further developed at the Gundel restaurant.
Discover wholesome alternatives to sugar for a healthier lifestyleCertainly, reducing the consumption of refined sugar is a wise choice for overall health. Here are some healthy alternatives to sugar: Stevia, honey, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar and molasses.
10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AIGinger, cinnamon, garlic, oats, tumeric, onions, dark chocolate, chili peppers, nuts & seeds and hot herbal teas are 10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI.
DIY Recipes: How to make chicken popcornIf you are a chicken lover, chicken popcorn is a way to switch your usual recipes.
Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgersGlovo, a leading delivery app, has unveiled intriguing insights into the burger consumption habits of Kenyans in 2022, just ahead of International Burger Day on May 28th, 2023.
3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in teaMost people enjoy this combo when they dip or dunk their bread into the tea before eating.
Meet the president of Nairobi's exclusive society dubbed 'Women Who Whiskey'To commemorate World Whiskey Day, every year Maryanne and her friends hop aboard what she describes as a global whiskey flight.
9 foods & items you should never put in your microwaveThere are certain things that should never be put in the microwave.
6 ways to enjoy your favourite drink and avoid regretsIt is time to come together and toast to the coming new year
Get in the mood with...Pulselive's decadent Dark Chocolate Fudge CakeNot to brag, but this cake will get you there!
Moet and Chandon Luncheon (Photos)Talk of Authenticity and Smoothness!