A stunning new mural dedicated to Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti who is the Founder of the Green Generation Initiative (GGI) has been unveiled in Narva, Estonia inspired by her work, and as part of a global initiative celebrating women’s power and environmental leadership.

Inspiration behind the mural

Created by renowned Ukrainian artist Viktoria Berezina under the #IShareHerPower campaign organized by Estonian NGO MTÜ Mondo, the magnificent piece summarises Wathuti’s sphere of influence and impact with her glowing face at the heart of it all.

Dubbed “Tree of Life,” the mural borrows heavily from Wathuti’s Kenyan roots and her global influence and Estonia, the country that hosts the work of art that is a befitting honour for the founder of the Green Generation Initiative (GGI). Spreading across four large walls, it is a blend of Ukrainian folk art, Kenyan wildlife, and symbolic nature elements, all centered around a powerful portrait of Wathuti herself and inspired by her work in conservation and climate advocacy.

Her brainchild, the Green Generation Initiative has seen millions of trees planted across the country, with Wathuti using her platform to shine the light on climate action, environmental conservation and the need for harmony between humanity and the natural world.

The mural which is a bold reminder that one person can make a difference was unveiled with the activist present and expressing her deep gratitude.

To see my story come to life in Europe, thousands of kilometers from home, is humbling. This mural is a reminder that even in a divided world, we can build bridges through creativity, care, and shared humanity

Awards and decorated career

At only 29, Wathuti is a trailblazer whose positive influence and impact continues to shape the world when it comes to climate action, advocacy and conservation with her efforts earning her global awards and recognition.

Her decorated career has seen her bag the coveted Wangari Maathai Scholarship award in recognition of her commitment to environmental conservation.

In 2023, Wathuti placed Kenya on the global map after being unveiled among a list of world leaders and high net worth individuals inTime Magazines' annual TIME100 Impact Awards.

"The 28-year-old’s real goal is to sow the seeds of climate consciousness and advocacy in other young people," Time noted.

She was also the recipient of the Amnesty International Chair Award (2023) that is presented annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to human rights worldwide.

Wathuti received the award at the University of Ghent in Belgium.

2024 saw her land appointment as a Commissioner to the prestigious Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW).

Inspiring the next generation of environmental champions

Founded in 2016, GGI has been on the frontline of climate justice advocacy, science-driven advocacy and interventions to nurture both people and planet.

GGI focuses on nurturing young people to love nature and to be environmentally-conscious.

She takes the work that she does at the grassroots to the global stage to advocate and influence policy on a global scale.