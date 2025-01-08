Latest Kenyan Beauty and Fashion News & Trends

Beauty and fashionLatest Kenyan Beauty and Fashion News & Trends
Ladies: 7 effortless ways to dress according to your body typeWhile trends come and go, understanding your body shape and selecting clothing that complements it can make you stand out in all the right ways. Here are 7 style secrets to help you dress confidently for your body type.
Maandamano Baby: 5 times Mammito showed us how to rock maternity wearMammito Eunice is taking pregnancy in stride with her signature humour and unmatched style. 'Maandamano Baby' her unborn child with 'Dimore', is already making waves as she dazzles fans with bold maternity looks.
Skirts zimefika - Mixed reactions as Tyler Mbaya steps out in bold kilt outfitTyler Mbaya opted for trousers paired with a kilt—a traditional garment resembling a wrap-around knee-length skirt. While they are widely celebrated as a symbol of Scottish and Irish heritage, their unconventional presence in Kenyan fashion drew mixed reactions.
Shiquo quenches customers' thirst with new wigs ranging from Sh1,450Shiquo HiiStyle satisfies her customer demand with Brazilian Grade 12A Wigs at Sh3,500
Biden awards Kenya-based fashion mogul with Lifetime Presidential AwardJoan Okorodudu, founder of the Isis Modelling Agency, has been awarded the Lifetime Presidential Award by U.S. President Joe Biden.
9 stylish hairstyles that look expensive but are surprisingly cheapIf you're on a budget but still want to flaunt a chic and elegant hairstyle, here are popular African hairstyles that you can try
Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred"I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred," Beyoncé said.
Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiereZendaya wore a robot-like outfit for the London premiere of her upcoming movie, Dune: Part Two.
11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day lookFrom blue to black, gold & green: Here are 11 Kenyan female celebs who nailed the Valentine's Day look
5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's dateThis guide is crafted to steer you clear of common fashion missteps and towards choices that will make your Valentine's Day date as enchanting as the feeling of love in the air.
How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bankHow personalities like Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa, and Azeezah Hashim who emerging media stars, ensure they look good and elegant on screen.
5 photos of boss baby Africanah Ochieng Rapudo that prove she's 'mtoto wa tajiri'Amber Ray's 8-month-old daughter, Africanah Rapudo, secures a brand deal after face reveal, showing early signs of inheriting her mother's aversion to broke men!
3 ways to prevent your black clothes from fadingWhen it comes to maintaining the appearance of our clothes we tend to pay more attention to our white clothes than the black ones, but the black ones are just as delicate as the white ones.
How to make air freshener at homeMaking your air freshener gel at home is a simple and cost-effective way to add a pleasant fragrance to your living space.
See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe AwardsThe dresses from this award season will determine the fashion tenor this new year
Risper Faith steps out in new look after 2nd cosmetic procedure [Photos]Socialite and content creator Risper Faith has emerged with a newfound sense of confidence and pride, showcasing the stunning results of her recent weight loss journey after a cosmetic procedure.
4 reasons locked hair grows longer and stronger than normal hairLocked or "dreadlocked" hair refers to a hairstyle where hair strands naturally mat and tangle to form long, rope-like structures.
Princess Diana's iconic engagement blouse expected to sell for $100,000 at an auctionPrincess Diana's iconic engagement blouse was made from a ruined dress. Now, it's expected to sell for $100,000 — if not more — at an auction.
Mild perfumes to use if you have a sensitive noseIf strong scents tend to make you sneeze, you may want to explore perfume options with lighter concentrations and more subtle notes.