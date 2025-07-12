Meet Fahima Araphat, the 33-year-old IEBC Vice Chairperson

Kenya has a new set of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners (IEBC) with 33-year-old Fahima Araphat serving as the commission’s vice chairperson and inspiring many with her impressive accomplishments at a young age.

Her journey began in 1992 in Shella village, Lamu County where she was born and spent her formative years before leaving to pursue education, eventually returning to serve in the same county before her recent appointment to the IEBC.

She is an alumnus of Kenyatta University where she pursued her undergraduate studies, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce in 2014.

Impressive career

Upon graduation, Fahima headed back to Lamu to serve her community, landing employment as a ward administrator in Shella where she was born and brought up.

The 33-year-old served in this capacity for close to four years (2014-2017).

Fahima enrolled for her masters at the University of Nairobi, graduating with a master’s degree in project planning.

Fahima was picked to become a County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in Lamu County in 2017, becoming one of the youngest Kenyans to serve in that capacity.

Governor Fahim Yassin Twaha entrusted her with several dockets in his administration including lands, infrastructure, energy, finance and economic planning, tourism, trade investment and industrialization, agriculture, fisheries, livestock cooperatives, and blue economy.

Fahima transitioned from the CECM role to join the Lamu County Public Service Board and also headed back to school to pursue her masters.

Impressing the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC)

Her eloquence and accomplishments at such a young age stood out during the vetting exercise by the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

When she appeared before JLAC, Famima left a lasting impression with nominated Member of Parliament Zulekha Harun who serves in the committee complementing her for the accomplishments made at such a young age.

I know it is not easy to make it this far, especially coming from a small marginalized community at the far end of Kenya. You are an inspiration to many girls and ladies all over this country, and it is not something that we are going to take lightly considering your age.

“I have gained enough experience that will enable me to hold this national position at this juncture,” Fahima told the committee.

Stepping into Cherera's shoes

With a new IEBC in place, Fahima was elected to serve as the vice chairperson of the commission headed by Erastus Ethekon.

She steps into the shoes previously worn by Juliana Cherera who led four commissioners in disowning the results announced by Wafula Chebukati which declared William Ruto the president-elect.