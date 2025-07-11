With the ink barely dry on their oaths of office, the newly sworn-in Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have been sworn in on July 11, inheriting a full in-tray that includes overseeing a series of pending parliamentary by-elections, a litmus test for their preparedness and impartiality ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The new-look IEBC, under the leadership of newly appointed Chairperson Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon, alongside six new commissioners, was officially sworn into office at the Supreme Court buildings.

The commissioners are Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Prof. Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Araphat Abdallah.

Their appointment signals a fresh start for the electoral body, which has been operating without commissioners for a significant period, leading to a backlog of electoral processes, most notably the representation for several constituencies.

IEBC Chairperson Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon

Constituencies Without MPs in Kenya (July 2025)

A number of constituencies across the country are currently without elected representatives in the National Assembly, leaving their constituents without a voice in the legislature.

The pending IEBC by-elections will be crucial in filling these vacant seats. The affected constituencies include:

Swearing-in ceremony of new IEBC commission

What the Law Says About By-Elections in Kenya

The urgency for the new commission to act is underpinned by the Constitution. Article 101(4)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya stipulates that a by-election for a Member of Parliament shall be held within ninety days of the occurrence of a vacancy.

For many of the listed constituencies, this constitutional deadline has long elapsed due to the absence of a fully constituted IEBC.

IEBC’s First Big Test After Swearing-In

With the IEBC commissioners sworn in, the clock is now ticking for them to address the issue of the unrepresented constituencies. The immediate steps for the new commission will involve:

Gazettement of Vacancies: Officially declaring the vacancies in the respective constituencies. Setting Election Timelines: Announcing the dates for party primaries and the by-election day for each constituency. Voter Registration and Verification: Potentially conducting a fresh registration drive or updating the voter register in the affected areas. Logistical Preparations: Putting in place the necessary materials and personnel to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.

Beyond logistics, these by-elections are shaping up to be a major political battlefront and a crucial test for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor with newly constituted IEBC commission

The political landscape has shifted dramatically since the last general election, most notably with the new pact between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

These mini-polls will be the first real measure of this newfound alliance's influence and will serve as a barometer for the government's popularity, especially in regions that have recently expressed hostility towards its policies.

The contests will measure the influence of the Ruto-Raila alliance against a newly energised opposition, including the country’s youth population, which has emerged to challenge both the government and the political marriage.

The outcomes will signal whether the handshake can sway traditional voting patterns or if this new opposition can capitalise on public discontent and local grievances to gain a foothold.

The by-elections will not only be a test of the new commission's operational capacity but also a crucial gauge of the political landscape as the country inches closer to the 2027 general polls.