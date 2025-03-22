What Ruto and his men own & wear: Game of fashion & luxury amid economic hardships

The love for fashion and luxury brands by a section of Kenyan leaders is not new, wityh politicians hitting the hgeadlines with bold fashion statements and pricey articles.

This elite class may have problems but money is clearly not one of them, going by the public display of oppulence, love for luxury brands and splendour.

Watches, shoes, ties, belts and give rare insight into what their wardrobes contain and the value therein.

Murkomen: The man with the watches

Murkomen's taste for luxury and obscene opulence is not new as he was among politicians whose display of wealtgh on social media raised eyebrows at the height of protests by Kenya's youth last year.

He owns some of the most expensive watches including one retailing at Sh900,000.

By his own admission, other luxury items in his wardrobe include shoes that retail at between Sh70,000 to Sh80,000, belts which go for between Sh40,00 to Sh50,000 and an exclusive collection of ties that cost from Sh15,000- Sh20,000.

Although he has maintained a low profile after ofering a public apology, his love for luxury brands and pricey timepieces is on record.

I want to tell all Kenyans who faulted me for wearing those watches that that is my weakness and I am willing to correct myself. If a watch or shoe is going to distract the people I serve from the key things that I must be held accountable for, I have said to my friends that the watches can stay.

Oscar Sudi: Flaunting expensive taste in the face of economic hardships

Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi is among politicians who created a buzz after flaunting a pricey watch valued at Sh17million.

The luxurious Ulysse Nardin Freak Phantom which was flaunted during an interview with Obinnaa became the center of controversy with Kenyans accusing the MP of being insensitive to the plight of Kenyans to a point of mocking Kenyans facing extremen economic hardship by flaunting his wealth.

His wardrobe also features various luxury brands and expensive articles.

Hassan Joho: The finest that money can buy

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho boasts of a fine collections of watches, suits, clothes and shoes that come at a fortune and has made news with his expensive taste.

He is a fashionista in his own righ with deep pockets to afford luxury brands that he has been spotted wearing in public.

While holidaying in the US in 2023, Joho stepped out wearing a minty Moncler's Dincer hooded jacket - a puffy, white-and-blue stripped fashion show-stopper that retails at $1750(approximately Sh227,500), complete with white sneakers which believed to be Alexander McQueen's court sneakers worth about $540 (Ksh.70,200).

This was modest as Joho's expensive taste has seen him acquire expensive luxury items including a Richard Mille watch valued at Sh45 million and a Richard Mille Felipe Massa Flyback Chronograph estimated to be worth around Sh.23 Million.

Opulence and splendour characterise his fashion as he has on a number of occassions turned heads with expensive designer shirts including a Barocco SS'91 Silk shirt valued at between $ 1,700 and $ 1,599, a Versace Tshirt that goes for Sh55,000 among many more.

Unlike his counterparts whose expensive taste only emerged during the Kenya Kwanza regime, Joho has been in this game for years, long before he joined government.

Kimani Ichung'wah: Ask my shoes?

The Kikuyu MP's love for expensive shoes stole the show during an intense head-to-head interview with Mehdi Hasan on Al Jazeera.

The expensive red-bottom shoes became a viral talking point, and a symbol of obscene oppulence in a time of economic hardship.

For many, the signature red-bottomed soles, often associated with Christian Louboutin, a brand where prices range from $700 to over $2,000, are an emblem of extravagance.

President Ruto & First lady Rachel Ruto: House of fashion

President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel Ruto are not left behind in the love for luxury brands as has been witnessed on a number of occassions when they step out in expensive luxury brands.

In October last year, Kenyans got a rare glimpse at her expensive taste when Mama Rachel rocked a stylish Rolex Datejust 41, seamlessly blending her sense of fashion with a taste for the luxury watch that has long been synonymous with elegance, success, and personal style.

Most recently, during the state visit of the Dutch royals on March 18, 2025, the first lady stepped out in OBRIEN Classic Heels that come at a price.

According to fashion retailer Zalando, the shoes—OBRIEN Classic Heels, are a limited edition item.

They retail at €589 (approximately Shh 83,125), making them a premium purchase. Despite the price tag, they proved to be a worthy addition to her ensemble, elevating her overall appearance with a touch of elegance.

The President on the other hand has an exquisite ensemble of articles which he rocks from time to time.

From his designer shoes to his exceptional timepiece, Ruto is rooted in fashion.