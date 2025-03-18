The Sh83K statement shoes in Rachel Ruto’s timeless wardrobe

Being part of the First Family comes with a significant amount of attention, much like being a royal. This is especially true for First Ladies, who are often in the spotlight for their fashion choices.

Over the years, we have seen queens, princesses, and First Ladies invest in stylish and standout outfits that reflect their status.

One individual who has remained consistent in delivering impeccable fashion statements is Kenya's First Lady, Rachel Ruto.

Whether attending state events or matters of national interest, she always brings her A-game when it comes to style.

This was no different on March 18, 2025, when she graced the commencement of a historic three-day state visit by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, following an invitation from President William Ruto.

As expected, Mama Rachel did not disappoint. And this time, Queen Máxima also showcased her signature style, proving that both women understand the power of fashion diplomacy.

READ ALSO: How Rachel Ruto scored among top 10 most decent first ladies in Africa

Mama Rachel's African glamour

While Queen Máxima embodied classic European elegance, Rachel Ruto embraced African luxury with a stunning gold and white ensemble.

Her metallic outfit featured intricate, African-inspired patterns that highlighted her commitment to celebrating local craftsmanship.

The look was made up of:

A peplum-style jacket with dramatic bell sleeves

A matching skirt with a flared, ruffled hem.

Minimal accessories, including gold earrings and a coordinated manicure, allowing the outfit to take centre stage

The fabric shimmered under the light, giving her an effortlessly luxurious appearance. Her outfit was powerful, culturally rooted, and exuded authority.

Rachel Ruto’s shoes: A subtle yet expensive statement

One of the most stand out highlights of Rachel Ruto’s look was her choice of footwear. Moving away from the African-themed kitenge prints, she opted for a pair of suede block heels that added a touch of understated class.

The brown suede heels featured a gold embroidered emblem on the front. The block heel ensured comfort and stability while still maintaining a refined look.

According to fashion retailer Zalando, the shoes—OBRIEN Classic Heels, are a limited edition item.

They retail at €589 (approximately Shh 83,125), making them a premium purchase. Despite the price tag, they proved to be a worthy addition to her ensemble, elevating her overall appearance with a touch of elegance.

Queen Máxima: Definition of regal elegance

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is no stranger to elegant dressing. Before marrying King Willem-Alexander, her style was simple yet chic.

In recent years, she has embraced bold silhouettes, cut-outs, and sheer fabrics, making her one of the most fashionable European royals.

For the press briefing at State House, Kenya, the Queen made a striking appearance in a flowing red cape dress.

The gown featured a pleated neckline and delicate feather-like detailing on the lower part, adding a touch of sophistication. Sticking to a monochromatic theme, she paired the dress with:

A wide-brimmed hat

A structured clutch bag

Matching red pointed-toe heels (Gianvito Rossi Red Patent Leather approximately 25,396)

Statement earrings and a bracelet for a refined touch.

The result? A polished and regal look, perfect for a high-profile diplomatic event.