EPRA announces significant reduction in fuel prices for December

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the maximum retail prices for petroleum products in Kenya for the next one month.

In the new prices announced on Saturday, December 14, prices of Super Petrol, Kerosene and Diesel have all dropped by between Sh3 to Sh4.37.

EPRA announced a decrease of Sh3 per liter for both Diesel and Kerosene.

Super Petrol recorded a significant decrease of Sh4.37 per liter.

The regulatory body has set the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene have been set at Sh176.29, Diesel at Sh165.06 while the price of Kerosene has been at Sh148.39.

The new prices will be in effect for the next 30 days from December 15 this year to January 14, 2025.

The new prices are a reflection of the drop in in the landed cost of imported Super Petrol which decreased by 4.46 per cent.

This was a drop from Sh82,721 per cubic metre in October to Sh79,029 per cubic metre in November.

Currently, Kenya imports all its petroleum product requirements in refined form, and the products are traded in international markets based on a pricing benchmark.

Further, the trade of petroleum products in the international markets is denominated in United States dollars, and an exchange rate is applied to convert the dollars to shillings during the computation of local pump prices.