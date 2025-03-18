How corporate babes solve these 3 big money questions

International Women’s Month, March, is here! There’s no better time to reflect on the gains women have made over the years and the issues they are still advocating for in 2025.

Women have proved their capability in the workplace, their communities and even in business, becoming movers and shakers of industry and society. The “corporate babe” is no less a part of this legacy.

Corporate girlies are shaping how women’s work is valued and appreciated, redefining success on their own terms.

Even so, there are still some big money questions corporate babes often have to grapple with and answer.

Being a corporate babe, is it a good thing or a bad thing?

Being a corporate babe is a good thing when it’s authentic—when a woman is genuinely ambitious, hardworking, and financially savvy.

However, if it becomes about chasing societal validation, unrealistic expectations, or neglecting personal well-being, it can be draining. The key is balance.

Download LOOP from the App Store or Google Play today!

When it comes to finances, corporate babes have growing earning potential and that is why most of them will always supplement their income with entrepreneurial ventures.

Can I really have it all?

Yes, but not all at once because everything comes at a cost.

Whether it's career, love, financial freedom, or personal happiness a woman in the corporate world can build a life that fulfills her without chasing an impossible standard.

How do I manage my finances?

When juggling a career, business ventures, family responsibilities and still chasing dreams, one has little choice on building their financial planning muscle.

Apps like LOOP have come in handy for corporate babes on a mission.

The app allows her to set financial goals, discover deals, explore both short and long-term investments and transact across various bank accounts.

LOOP has also gotten a refreshed look and feel that’s more instinctive for users. Making transactions and managing your accounts possible in fewer and more personalised steps.

In a world where women still face barriers to employment and investment, having a reliable, secure, and fast financial tool always gives her an edge.