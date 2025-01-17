Gov’t sends urgent message to diplomatic communtiy over rising digital activism

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has raised alarm over the swelling number of Kenyans who have taken to digital forms of protesting against the government.

In a statement on January 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Kenyans on social media including influencers of rallying Kenyans to taint the country’s image, claiming the use of AI-generated deepfakes, fabricated narratives, and coordinated misinformation tactics.

“These activities reportedly target international audiences, discouraging high-level visits, delegitimising government initiatives, and de-campaigning Kenya’s candidates for regional and international positions.

“This campaign has extended to intimidatory messages being sent to foreign capitals, impacting diplomatic and international engagements,” read the statement.

This comes weeks after the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) ranked President William Ruto as the 2nd most corrupt person of the year after a historic 40,000 nominations.

On Wednesday, media houses from The Netherlands also reported that the Dutch government had received over 300 messages from disgruntled Kenyans urging for the cancellation of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima scheduled state visit slated for March 18 to March 20, 2025.

Many Kenyans have taken to online forms of protests and criticism against the government, a shift from physical protests that have led to clashes between the public and police officers which, in the past have led to abductions, deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

To address the challenges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a multi-pronged response, including the development of a Technology Responsibility Charter aimed at promoting ethical practices in the digital space.

Key Measures to Address Public Concerns

The statement also outlined actions taken by President Ruto following the deadly protests of 2024 which were triggered by the Finance Bill 2024 and grew into calls for good governance, justice and accountability

Since the protest, the head of state dismissed his Cabinet and partnered with the opposition party ODM in which its members were appointed to the Cabinet.

The controversial Finance Bill 2024 was also withdrawn and replaced with new proposals..

The ministry also said that a Multistakeholder Forum (MSF) on open government is being developed to facilitate reforms in collaboration with civil society, development partners, and diplomatic missions.

The Ministry has also announced the development of a State of Openness Report, encouraging public input.

Message to the diplomatic community

The ministry reassured diplomatic missions, UN agencies, and international organisations of its openness to dialogue and its commitment to constitutional and international obligations.

“We remain dedicated to fostering constructive dialogue, mutual understanding, and addressing shared risks,” the Ministry stated.