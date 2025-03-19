How to add music to WhatsApp status - Duration, restrictions & copyright info

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to add music to their status updates.

The feature adds a creative feel to status updates, enabling users to share their favourite songs alongside photos, videos, or text-based posts.

The latest update integrates a feature seen on other Meta-owned platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Although its not available to all users, WhatsApp through communication via its website has said the feature is in the testing face phase and users should keep their apps updated to get it.

We’re building and testing out new features, like music on status, and they may not be available to you yet. In the meantime, we recommend keeping WhatsApp updated on your device so you can get the feature as soon as it's available.

How to add music to your WhatsApp status

Adding music to a WhatsApp status is a simple process. Here’s a step-by-step guide: Open the status tab in WhatsApp. Tap add to my status. Capture or upload a photo/video, or type a text update. Tap on the music icon to browse through a wide selection of songs. Choose a track, trim it to your desired section, and add it to your status. Post your status and let your contacts enjoy the new audio-visual experience. Once posted, your status will feature both the selected music and the accompanying visuals or text.

Selecting the right song for your status

When creating a status update, users can search for a specific song or artist or choose from a list of trending tracks available in their country. To add music: Tap the Music icon at the top of the screen after selecting a photo or video.

Use the search bar to find a song or artist.

Select the desired track and tap the arrow next to it to add it to the status. WhatsApp also allows users to create a status with music while viewing someone else's status.



This can be done by tapping the song name displayed at the top of the status and selecting Add a status with music.

Duration and availability of music in status

The duration of a status update with music depends on the type of content used: If adding music to an image, the status will last up to 15 seconds.

If adding music to a video, the status will last for the duration of the video, up to 60 seconds. WhatsApp ensures flexibility by allowing users to select which portion of the song they would like to include. This makes it easier to highlight specific lyrics or beats that best complement the status update.

Discovering more about songs and artists

If a user finds a song on someone else’s status and wants to learn more, WhatsApp provides an easy way to do so: Tap the song name at the top of the status.

Select view artist to find more details about the musician. WhatsApp notes that this feature might direct users outside the app, depending on the available sources of information.

Meta’s licensing and privacy considerations

The music featured in WhatsApp status updates comes from Meta’s licensed catalogue.



This means that while Meta tracks song usage to compensate artists, individual song selections remain private.

Limitations and device compatibility