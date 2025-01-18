Kindiki’s role & 6 changes announced after Ruto’s UDA merged with Mudavadi's ANC

United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by President William Ruto has merged with Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC) party to form a new political outfit with five significant changes announced during the merger.

The new United Democratic Alliance Party was unveiled at State House, Nairobi on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Changes announced

A raft of changes was announced during the unveiling of the new political outfit.

UDA national chairperson and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire explained that several ANC party secretariat would be incorporated into the new party.

The party will also adopt a new symbol, largely borrowing from ANC with the typography and colours also changing to reflect the merger of UDA and ANC.

The UDA party and the Amani National Congress have today merged as one known as the UDA party; that is also going to change the name and the branding

The party has incorporated ANC identity symbols in the logo, imagery, and topography and shall resultantly undertake a myriad of other changes in the governance and operations of the party.

Mbarire further hailed the new party as the face of a united Kenya, with merger committee formed to ensure that all merger activities are implemented within the next 90 days.

This is the face of a united Kenya where every Kenyan needs to be.

Kindiki credited with merger

She noted that plans for the merger kicked off last year but stalled owing to internal challenges that UDA was facing at the time.

Mbarire praised Kindiki for setting things in motion shortly after he took over from former UDA deputy party leader Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached and replaced within party ranks.

The merger was scheduled for last year but stalled because of challenges and bottlenecks, but because of our new deputy party leader, he ensured to open up that process, unlocked and straightened all the obstacles to ensure we get here.

New leadership structure & lineup

President Ruto is the leader of the political outfit that will has Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as the first deputy party leader as Kindiki and Lamu Governor Issa Timamy as the second deputy party leader.

Cecily Mbarire will serve as the national vice-chairperson and will be deputised by Kelvin Lunani.

Hassan Omar retains the secretary-general docket with Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba serving as his deputy.