Media personality and comedian Oga Obinna has revealed a past incident that led him to request a DNA test for one of his children.

The popular entertainer, known for his strong bond with his four children, shared that the decision was triggered by a disagreement with his baby mama over child support payments.

In a conversation with actress Morin, Obinna opened up about the challenges he faced at the time, including financial struggles, co-parenting conflicts, and the emotional turmoil that came with it.

READ ALSO: Obinna faces tough questions as kids request for allowance from YouTube earnings

DNA test that sparked drama

According to Obinna, he decided to take a DNA test after noticing that his daughter, Ada, was significantly lighter-skinned than him and his other children.

While addressing the issue, he made it clear that his current relationship with Ada’s mother is in a good place and that his revelation was not meant to stir any fresh controversy.

The tension escalated when Ada’s mother, through her lawyer, demanded a monthly child support payment of Sh54,000. This amount, according to Obinna, was unrealistic given his financial situation at the time.

I was earning Sh70,000, and I had two other baby mamas, Brianna’s and Lirone’s mums, who I used to send Sh10,000 each. I was also paying my brother’s school fees and supporting my parents. The mum akanipeleka kwa lawyer wake and they told me they wanted to give out Sh54,000 every month.



Then I saw in the budget that Sh20,000 was allocated for entertainment. I was like, ‘What do you mean entertainment? Even I don’t have a budget for my entertainment!

READ ALSO: Reason Dem Wa Facebook is asking Obinna for a child

Feeling frustrated, Obinna decided to request a DNA test, which he admitted was partly an emotional reaction to the financial demands being made.

So I got angry.. I was like what do you mean you want Sh54,0000...So nikakaa chini nikajjita mkutano nikasmea let me hit where it hurts. I told her I wanted a DNA. Wacha kanuke.

Aftermath of the DNA test

The decision to take a DNA test was not well received by Ada’s mother, who initially resisted the idea. She feared that Obinna’s request was a tactic to deny responsibility for the child.

She really fought and thought I wanted to go change the DNA ndio niseme mtoto si wangu but mi nilikuwa zile za, 54? this is about money.

Eventually, the DNA test was conducted, and the results confirmed that Ada was indeed his daughter. Despite the conflict, Obinna later explained the situation to Ada, who now finds humour in the story.

Even though the DNA test settled one dispute, it did not mark the end of conflicts between Obinna and his baby mama. He admitted that co-parenting struggles, especially regarding financial contributions and access to the child, continued for a while.

It was a bit chaotic, messy and loud and everything but we ended up dong the DNA and the baby turned out to be mine... Then now we just continued with different arrangements but fight hazikuishia hapo. There are normally a lot of fights between baby daddys and baby mamas because of misunderstandings. And its majorly because of funding, and access.

Raising his children as a single father

Unlike many fathers who leave their children in the care of their mothers, the Pulse influencer Awards 2024 winner has taken a different approach. He currently lives with all his four children in his house, playing an active role in their upbringing.

According to him, scientific research suggests that children raised by single fathers have a higher chance of success compared to those raised by single mothers. While his claim is debatable, Obinna firmly believes in the importance of a father’s presence in a child’s life.