KMTC opens applications for March 2025 intake, requirements, how to apply

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened applications for the March 2025 intake for Diploma and Certificate programmes at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).



The application process is open to KCSE holders who meet the minimum entry requirements and are interested in pursuing careers in the healthcare sector.

Application details

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications through the KUCCPS Student’s Portal. The portal opened on January 26, 2025, and applications will close on February 14, 2025.

Available programmes and requirements

KMTC offers a variety of programmes in the medical field, catering to students with different academic qualifications.

How to apply