1 holiday, 4 names: The origin and evolution of October 10 public holiday

Kenyans are marking today’s public holiday, October 10, 2025, with a new name and a new national objective: Mazingira Day.

In the latest chapter of the holiday's remarkable evolution, the day formerly known as Utamaduni, Huduma, and Moi Day has been rededicated to environmental conservation, reflecting a significant shift in national priorities.

Across the country, government-led initiatives will see thousands participate in tree-planting drives, community clean-up exercises have been organised in urban centres, and schools are focusing on conservation education.

The rebranding to 'Mazingira,' the Swahili word for 'environment,' was made official in April 2024 by the current administration to align the holiday with Kenya's ambitious climate action goals.

This environmental focus is the fourth distinct identity the holiday has assumed in its history.

The late Daniel arap Moi. (The Sacramento Bee)

It began in 1988 as "Moi Day," a day dedicated to honouring then-President Daniel Arap Moi.

After being struck from the official calendar by the 2010 Constitution, it was revived by a 2017 High Court ruling.

Its first reincarnation was as "Huduma Day" (Service Day), shifting the focus from an individual to the ideal of community service.

This was short-lived, as the government soon rebranded it again to "Utamaduni Day" (Culture Day) in late 2019, aiming to celebrate the nation’s diverse cultural heritage.

For several years, Utamaduni Day was the norm, a day for cultural expression and reflection.

The change to Mazingira Day, officials state, is a pragmatic response to the pressing global climate crisis.

In Kenya, public holidays are governed by the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110, Laws of Kenya).

The process of changing the name of an existing holiday or introducing a new one involves both executive authority and parliamentary approval, depending on the scope.

Here’s how it works:

In Kenya, changing the name of an existing public holiday starts with a proposal. This can come from the Executive (typically through the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration), from Parliament via a motion or bill, or from a public petition to Parliament.

Because holidays are set out in the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110), the name change requires an amendment to that Act.

A bill is introduced, debated through the usual stages (First Reading, Second Reading, Committee Stage, and Third Reading), and, if passed, it is sent to the President for assent.

Once the President assents, the Cabinet Secretary publishes a Gazette Notice reflecting the new name, which makes it official.

Adding a new holiday can happen in two ways. For a permanent, recurring holiday, Parliament must amend the Public Holidays Act to include the new date; after enactment and presidential assent, it joins the statutory list and is observed every year.

For a one-off or temporary holiday, Section 3 of the Act allows the Cabinet Secretary for the Interior to declare any day a public holiday by Gazette Notice.

This power is often used for special occasions such as national celebrations, elections, or significant state events.

For example, Jamhuri Day (December 12) is a statutory holiday included in the Act, whereas a special observance, like a day set aside around a General Election, can be declared by Gazette Notice for that specific date.