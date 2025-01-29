Latest Local News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya

LocalLatest Local News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya
Kenya’s most popular radio stations rankedOver 60% of radio listeners in Kenya are aged between 18 and 34
Kalonzo Musyoka’s emotional moment as preacher prays for his ailing wife [Video]Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been visibly affected by the illness of his wife, Pauline, who has been battling a medical condition since 2015. During recent church service, a preacher handed Kalonzo a white shuka, praying for Pauline's healing. This emotional moment has sparked an outpouring of support from Kenyans, who are praying for her recovery.
4 iconic buildings in Kenya crafted by architect who designed State HouseThe design of State House is attributed to Sir Herbert Baker, one of the most prominent architects of the British Empire. His influence is evident in some of Nairobi's most iconic buildings, which showcase a blend of classical and colonial styles.
KDF lunch subsidy scrapped after 25 years: What new system means for soldiersThe Kenya Defence Forces is set to scrap its lunch subsidy that was started in 2000
President Ruto celebrates Trump's Executive Order - Here is whyThis year we have some welcome development in the US - Ruto reacts to Trump's Executive Order
Plot underway to remove CJ Koome & disband Supreme Court – Gachagua claimsGachagua now claims a secret budget has been set aside to remove CJ Koome and disband Supreme Court using proxies with a clear end game in mind
Uhuru’s Jubilee party embraces new chapter by endorsing candidate to unseat Ruto"We as the Jubilee Party have our own candidate. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home," Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni stated while announcing the party's preferred candidate.
Details of Gachagua’s pact with Karua after meeting on SaturdayMartha, we are proud of you, and now that we are together, we are going to form a formidable team with the rest of Kenyans - Rigathi Gachagua
Gachagua's unique choice of gifts presented to Karua & their significanceGachagua arrived in Karua's home bearing gifts, that had significance
How to retrieve KPLC tokens during system delaysHow to retrieve KPLC tokens during system delays
Woman found dead in Gatundu: Witnesses recount last minutes aliveEye witnesses recounted seeing Beth Muthoni Watuku on the day that she was reported missing when she went to Gatundu shrines on a prayer and fasting mission.
Highlights of Ruto’s meeting with Guinea Bissau PresidentRaila Odinga's AUC bid and other items discussed during Ruto's meeting with Highlights of Ruto’s meeting with Guinea Bissau President
Karua meets Gachagua in her home in Kirinyaga amid talk of new allianceGachagua landed in Gichugu bearing gifts for his host with a large entourage comprised of his allies.
Moses Kuria to camp in Addis for Raila’s AUC bid & assignment for Dem wa Facebook & Jaro SojaI will sponsor five Baba supporters to travel with me. First is my friend Jaro Soja. Second is Dem Wa Facebook. I am still looking for three more. Baba must win - Moses Kuria
He was clueless - Ruto trolls Gachagua in heated rantBure Kabisa, wale watu wa chuki, wale wa migawanyiko, wale wa mitego, wale wa mashares, hawana nafasi ya kuhubiri chuki katika taifa letu la Kenya.
KUCCPS opens portal for 1st phase of application by 2024 KCSE studentsKenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal will be closed on February 14, 2025, marking the end of the first phase
Ruto fires back after Uhuru passionately urged Gen Zs to fight for their rightsPresident William Ruto fired back in an apparent response to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who recently urged Kenyan youth to fight for their rights and the good of the country.
U.S. Military escort & fanfare: How 217 Kenyan troops arrived in HaitiHaiti welcomes additional Kenyan troops including 30 female officers who are the first females to be deployed to the Caribbean nation plagued by gang violence
Activist murdered, residents storm mortuary & take his body to the streets in protestThe slain activist was a youth leader with reports indicating that he was also a fierce government critic with political ambitions