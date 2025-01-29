Latest Local News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya

Kalonzo Musyoka’s emotional moment as preacher prays for his ailing wife [Video]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been visibly affected by the illness of his wife, Pauline, who has been battling a medical condition since 2015. During recent church service, a preacher handed Kalonzo a white shuka, praying for Pauline's healing. This emotional moment has sparked an outpouring of support from Kenyans, who are praying for her recovery.