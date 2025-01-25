Highlights of Ruto’s meeting with Guinea Bissau President

President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau at State House, Nairobi.

The visit is the latest by a visiting head of state and deepens Kenya's influence and profile on the international scene.

President Ruto extended a warm welcome to his guest, noting that the visit speaks to the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Their discussions focused on issues of mutual interest for the two nations and the continent at large.

We have just concluded highly productive bilateral discussions with my dear brother, during which we reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening and advancing the excellent relations that exist between our countries. Our engagements have been marked by a spirit of mutual respect and a shared vision for prosperity and development.

Continuous and open dialogue in addressing matters of mutual interest, with the aim of fostering greater understanding and developing solutions that further solidify bilateral ties and enhance collaboration across various sectors formed part of the discussion.

The two heads of state also explored avenues for enhancing trade and investment between Kenya and Guinea-Bissau.

We acknowledge the immense potential that exists in leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to expand economic opportunities. Together, we are committed to harnessing this potential to drive economic growth and sustainable development for the benefit of our people.

At the continental level, the two leaders engaged in discussions on critical issues of common interest.

In his role as the designated Champion for the African Union Institutional Reforms, President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's steadfast commitment to advancing reforms within the African Union.

He appreciated Guinea-Bisau's endorsement and support for Kenya' Raila Odinga who will be contesting to become the next African Union Commission chairman.

"In the context of the forthcoming African Union Commission (AUC) elections, I express my deep appreciation to Your Excellency for Guinea-Bissau's endorsement of Kenya's candidate for the position of AUC Chairperson for the 2025-2028 term.

Kenya's candidature is informed by our longstanding commitment to championing the Pan-African agenda and delivering on the continent's aspirations. I am confident that our candidate will provide visionary and results-driven leadership, prioritising the needs and aspirations of member states.