Kenyans who sold their kidneys speak out: Amount received, regrets & challenges

Several Kenyans have opened up on selling their kidneys to an organised organ trafficking syndicate with the hope of making money to change their lives, only to end up with unmet promises, regrets and challenges that have left them worse than they were before the fatal move.

German media giant, DW delved into the underworld of organ trafficking, interviewing some of those involved this criminal enterprise with influential connections, rogue doctors and barons hungry for profits who cash in on the vulnerability of many.

A popular hospital based in Eldoret and associated with a top politician in the country is one of the facilities at the heart of the scandal in which foreign recipients paid huge amounts of money.

Vulnerabilities exploited by recruiters

The scheme involved recruiters who ran a targeted operation, approaching vulnerable Kenyans with the promise of huge sums for money in exchange for their kidney.

Driven by a hunger for money, surgeons involved turn a blind eye to organ donation laws as well as ethics. Age was not a factor kidneys were taken from donors as some as old as 102 years, those with pre-existing conditions as well as young donors.

Eager to make some money, some fell prey to the syndicate and were taken to the facility for the operation that altered their lives, leaving them with regrets.

How much those who sell their kidneys receive & challenges

Amon Kipruto Melly, aged 22 is among those who were lured with the promise of quick and easy cash, with the recruiter in this sinister scheme promising him 6000USD in exchange of his kidney.

He was taken to a hospital in Eldoret where the surgery was conducted and after just a few days of recovery, he was discharged to go home where he encountered significant challenges that left him regretting the decision.

Despite his worries on potential health risks, nothing was explained to him as he was quickly given documents written in English that he could not understand to sign.

Not long afterwards, he started feeling dizzy, with pain in his lower abdomen and not eating. He fainted and was rushed to hospital where doctors revealed to his mother that he only had one kidney, wit Amon letting her know of the surgery he had undergone to sell his kidney. She reported the matter to the police.

“If I could go back in time I wouldn’t have sold my kidney.” Amon stated.

In Oyugis, four other young men who sold their kidneys shared their ordeal, revealing that no explanation was given to them on the potential health risks.

They were each paid 2000 USD after undergoing the brutal surgery and tasked with recruiting others at an extra 400 USD for each person recruited in this scheme.

“My hope was to transform my life and build a decent dwelling,” said Kennedy who sold his kidney and bought a motorbike on credit only for it to be repossessed after he defaulted on payments.

Many couldn’t return to work with persistent health challenges and some turning to alcoholism as a result of frustrations.

That he was only paid 4000 USD only adds to his painful experience. The proceeds did not transform his life as he had hoped, adding to his misery as he bought a phone and a car that soon broke down.

What donors pay & powerful figures

The recipients in this brutal trade that is leaving many lives shattered part with six-figure amounts.

Insiders interviewed for the documentary dubbed "Kidneys for cash: The global organ trafficking network" which is available on You Tube confirmed that recipients of organs harvested in this sinister scheme pay 200,000 USD with only the donors receiving as little as 2000 USD

The rest goes to powerful barons behind this thriving enterprise that involves powerful figures under whose watch the kidneys are harvested and sold to those who can afford.