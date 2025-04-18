Health risks of living with a single kidney

Did you know that some people are born with only one kidney and that men are more likely to be born with one kidney?

For some people, one kidney fails to develop during fetus development leading to what is known as having a solitary kidney. In other people, both kidneys develop but only one is functional.

Health conditions such as cancer, kidney failure and injuries can also lead to surgical removal of the affected kidney (nephrectomy), leaving one with a solitary kidney. Still, people who opt to donate one of their kidneys to a loved one are left with a single kidney.

Recently, it turned out that Kenyans have been “selling” their kidneys for about Sh300,000 in an alleged organ trafficking ordeal that has since seen the Mediheal Hospital kidney transplant services suspended by the Health CS, Aden Duale. Unfortunately, the facility also failed to educate the donors on the health risks involved.

The risks of a solitary kidney

While the economic status can be so tempting, it’s good to be wary of the health risks that are associated with a solitary kidney. Well, it’s possible to live a normal life with a solitary kidney, but complications are also possible.

Hypertension: People with one kidney have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure. With one kidney, you only have half of the nephrons needed for filtration. Hence, the solitary kidney has to work twice as hard for normal functioning, leading to increased blood pressure.

If you develop high blood pressure with a solitary kidney, remember to tell your doctor so that they can prescribe kidney-friendly medications.

Mental health issues: With only one kidney, you might live with the fear of losing the remaining one. What if the solitary kidney gets damaged? What if it fails? All these fears can drive you into anxiety and you might end up questioning your decision to donate one of your kidneys, throwing you into psychological turmoil.

Before you donate your kidney, make sure you have evaluated the risks and gotten to terms with any risks that may arise.

Proteinuria: Proteinuria is a condition where protein leaks into the urine due to straining of the glomeruli, the kidneys filtering units. Proteinuria is often a symptom of kidney disease or damage.

If you have only one kidney, you will need to do all you can to protect the remaining one. You might want to avoid contact sports like boxing and rugby or wear protective vests to keep your only kidney from being injured.

Donating a kidney is a personal decision but you must also weigh the side effects against the benefits before making a decision.

You should not donate your kidney if you have these challenges:

One of your kidneys is unhealthy

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Infections like HIV