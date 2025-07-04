The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has introduced a new digital platform to verify academic certificates, in a bold move to curb rampant forgery in public service and private sectors.

The application-based system, launched at Mitihani House by Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, promises faster, more secure, and easily accessible certificate authentication.

“With this platform, we are saying goodbye to the era of forged certificates. Verification is now fast, secure, and accessible,” PS Bitok stated during the launch.

The app will be piloted in partnership with the Public Service Commission, enhancing efforts to maintain integrity in education and employment credentials.

READ ALSO: How to replace KCPE or KCSE certificates

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) certificates

Combating Certificate Forgery

Kenya has faced persistent challenges with fake academic documents, particularly in public service. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recently intensified its crackdown on forged certificates , with several suspects arrested and facing trial.

The new digital verification platform is expected to make it easier for employers, institutions, and government agencies to confirm the authenticity of qualifications, reducing reliance on manual verification processes that are often slow and vulnerable to fraud.

Supporting the Competency-Based Curriculum

Alongside the verification initiative, the Ministry of Education is ramping up its support for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

PS Bitok announced that online resources and interactive platforms have been developed to help teachers, parents, and learners understand CBC pathways.

“We have digital programs already in place that teachers and parents can access online to learn more about pathways,” Bitok said, urging stakeholders to begin using the tools immediately.

These online resources are intended to promote a smoother transition for learners and improve the understanding of CBC among parents and teachers.

Launch of the Education Assessment Resource Centre

At the same event, KNEC inaugurated the Education Assessment Resource Centre (EARC), a facility aimed at advancing educational assessment and psychometrics in Kenya.

Funded by the Kenyan government and partners such as the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the EARC will focus on improving capacity in educational evaluation, standardizing test development, and fostering best practices in marking.

A teacher invigilating an exam

PS Bitok described the Centre as a “game changer” that will boost skills among teachers, examiners, and researchers, especially in psychometrics and data-driven assessment.

“It aligns perfectly with our vision for quality and inclusive education,” he added.

KNEC CEO David Njengere echoed this view, highlighting that the EARC will promote fairness, credibility, and inclusivity in Kenya’s education system. The centre has already welcomed its first cohort of teachers and education professionals for training.

The introduction of digital certificate verification marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s efforts to uphold the credibility of academic and professional documents.