UDA MP arrested by EACC detectives

Kajiado West Member of Parliament George Sunkuyia has been arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of forging his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

According to EACC officials, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and is currently being processed at the agency’s headquarters at the Integrity Centre in Nairobi.

The arrest follows weeks of investigations by the anti-graft body, which reportedly flagged inconsistencies in Sunkuyia’s KCSE documents submitted during the vetting process for public office.

This development adds to the growing list of integrity-related cases involving public officials accused of academic fraud.

The EACC has intensified scrutiny of academic qualifications submitted by politicians following public concern over widespread document falsification.

Kajiado West Member of Parliament George Sunkuyia began his formal education at Olchorro-Onyore Primary School, where he studied from 1984 until completing his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 1992.

After what appears to be a significant gap, he resumed academic pursuits and enrolled at Kiserian Education Centre between 2012 and 2015, where he sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

In 2016, he undertook a Certificate course in Community Development and Social Work at Melangine Youth Polytechnic.

The following year, in 2017, he enrolled at Mount Kenya University for a Diploma in Community Development and Social Work, which he completed in 2019.

Simultaneously or shortly thereafter, between 2018/2019 and 2022, he pursued and obtained a Degree in Community Development and Social Work from the same university.