Kenya’s Mpox tally has climbed from 36 cases in January to 314 today, as the virus spreads into new counties and recovery efforts ramp up.

On August 1, 2025, the Ministry of Health confirmed 314 laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases across 22 counties, with 33 patients currently admitted to isolation units and 54 managing mild illness under home-based care.

Of the total, 222 patients have fully recovered, while five have died, bringing the case fatality rate to 1.6%.

By comparison, in its January 23, 2025 situation report the Ministry recorded 36 confirmed Mpox cases, including one fatality, across 12 counties, with Nakuru (10 cases), Mombasa (8) and Busia (3) accounting for the majority of infections.

That earlier update highlighted the outbreak’s initial foothold along major transport corridors but noted cases in Nairobi, Kajiado, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kericho, Kilifi, Makueni, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu as well.

In the latest briefing Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to newly affected counties for active case finding, contact tracing and community education.

County health officials continue to intensify surveillance at health facilities, markets and border points, particularly where inter-county travel is frequent, to rapidly identify and isolate new cases.

Public health advisories accompanying the update urge Kenyans to watch for Mpox symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches and the characteristic vesicular rash and to seek immediate medical attention if these develop.

The Ministry advises avoiding close physical contact with individuals exhibiting lesions, practising frequent hand hygiene with soap or alcohol-based sanitizers and refraining from sharing bedding or clothing.

Safe sex practices are also emphasised to reduce risk during intimate contact.

With no Mpox vaccine yet integrated into Kenya’s national immunization programme, containment efforts remain centered on early detection, isolation and supportive care.

The Ministry has indicated ongoing discussions with international partners to secure access to antivirals and vaccines should the outbreak continue to escalate.

Moving forward, further situation reports will be published as additional data emerges.

County health departments have been instructed to submit daily case tallies and to amplify grassroots risk communication activities through community health volunteers, local radio and social media campaigns.