Murkomen says 87% of June 2025 protest victims were police officers

The government has revealed the staggering toll of the violent unrest that rocked the nation on June 25 and July 7, with Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen announcing that 42 people were killed and nearly 1,500 have been arrested.

In a detailed statement released Tuesday, the government branded the events not as protests, but as "pure, premeditated criminality" and vowed to prosecute the "financiers and political sponsors" of the chaos.

The unrest, which the ministry described as "raw and unprecedented terror," left close to 600 people injured, a figure that includes 496 police officers.

This suggests that 83% of those injured were police officers.

"This is unacceptable," Murkomen stated, mourning every life lost and extending sympathies to the affected families.

According to the government's report, the wave of violence was coordinated and targeted both public and private property on a scale "never been witnessed before".

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing police officers on July 7, 2025

Masterminds and Financiers Targeted in Sweeping Arrests

Intelligence-led operations have led to the arrest of nearly 1,500 individuals nationwide who are now facing a battery of serious charges, including terrorism, murder, robbery with violence, arson, and malicious property damage.

A specialised focus is being placed on the architects of the mayhem. The Serious Crimes Investigations Unit is handling 50 of the individuals, while the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit is managing 71 cases for terrorism-related offences.

"Those who incited, organised, funded, or executed these attacks will face the full force of the law," Murkomen warned.

The financiers and political sponsors of this mayhem are being investigated and will soon answer for their crimes.

Systematic Attack on Police and Public Infrastructure

The government expressed alarm over a "disturbing trend" of targeting security installations, which it framed as a "coordinated attempt to subvert the state's ability to guarantee law, order, and public safety".

A total of 16 police stations and posts were either burned or destroyed over the two days.

File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

Notable incidents

Dagoretti and Kikuyu

A mob stole five guns from Dagoretti Police Post and razed residential buildings for officers and their families.

In Kikuyu, the police station, Subcounty headquarters, law courts, and other government offices were torched. One of the guns stolen from Dagoretti was used in a robbery in Naivasha the next day.

Olkalou

Arsonists burned the Olkalou Police Station, killing three suspects who were in custody at the time.

Matuu

An attack on Matuu Police Station left 8 officers injured, and 18 suspects have since been charged.

Naivasha

The Viwandani Patrol Base was burnt, and a firearm with 20 rounds of ammunition was stolen in Shauri Moyo.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen with ministry officials and police bosses

Looting and Economic Sabotage

Private businesses suffered immense losses as "marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists" broke into establishments across multiple counties. Supermarkets were a primary target.

Nakuru County



Naivas, Powerstar, and Khetias supermarkets in Naivasha were looted, with Powerstar being set ablaze. 100 people have been arrested and charged.

Kiambu County

Quickmart and Carrefour in Ruiru were looted, leading to 86 arrests.

Other Regions

Similar scenes of looting and destruction were reported at Naivas in Nyeri, Kassmart and Mountain Mall in Nairobi, Khetias in Eldoret, Magunas and Selenite Supermarket in Meru, and Nice City and County Supermarket in Kirinyaga. Arrests have been made in all affected locations.

In a particularly shocking incident, gangs invaded an operating theatre at Kitengela Sub-County Hospital, disrupting an emergency caesarean section. The Cabinet Secretary condemned the "lenient bail terms" of Ksh 50,000 granted to the two suspects arrested for the hospital invasion.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

READ ALSO: Interior CS Murkomen announces 5 policies affecting all police stations

Government Pledges Police Accountability

While vowing to crush the "reign of terror," the Cabinet Secretary also addressed concerns over the use of force by security officers. He confirmed that any officer accused of unlawful use of force will face legal consequences, noting that one officer has already been arraigned on murder charges.

Murkomen announced that he will issue a formal policy directive to the Inspector General of Police this Friday on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officers, in accordance with the Constitution.

The government maintains a firm distinction between the constitutional right to peaceful protest and the criminal acts witnessed.