Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Murkomen now stands as a significant figure in the country’s politics.

He has recently been vocal on this stance in supporting police during the June 25,2025 protests and notably made headlines for arriving early to his office in a bid to demonstrate accountability and leadership.

His hands-on approach before, during and after the demonstrations has drawn both praise and criticism from various people across social media.

Early Life and Background

Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen was born on March 12, 1979, in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, to Johanna Murkomen Kanda and Mama Margaret.

His upbringing in the rural Embobut Forest, Marakwet East, was shaped by a community-oriented environment, fostering values of hard work and perseverance.

These early experiences laid a foundation for his later commitment to public service and governance, reflecting the challenges and opportunities of rural life.

CS Murkomen’s Educational Journey

Murkomen’s academic path began at Chawis Primary School, where he sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 1993.

Dissatisfied with his initial results, he sat again for the exam in 1994,then joined St Joseph’s High School Kitale, before transferring to St Patrick’s High School Iten, and his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Pursuing higher education, Murkomen enrolled at the University of Nairobi, graduating with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 2004.

He then attended the Kenya School of Law, earning a Post Graduate Diploma in Law. His academic ambitions extended internationally, with a Master of Laws (LLM) from the American University Washington College of Law and the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

In addition to his formal education, Murkomen has served as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Moi University, and Catholic University, contributing to legal education and mentoring future professionals.

His Marriage and Family Life

Kipchumba Murkomen is married to Gladys Wanjiru Kipchumba, a former classmate from university, and together they have three children: two sons and a daughter.

Murkomen has been vocal about the centrality of family in his life, describing his wife as his “most valuable supporter” in managing his demanding political career.

He has often emphasised the importance of creating quiet time for family, despite his busy schedule.

According to Murkomen, his approach to fatherhood is rooted in discipline and guidance, aiming to raise his children on the right path while shielding them from negative influences.

The CS noted the challenges of modern individualistic parenting, contrasting it with the communal nurturing he experienced growing up and his belief in family as a cornerstone of societal stability.

Political Career and Rise to CS for Interior and National Administration

Murkomen’s political career commenced in 2013 when he was elected as the Senator for Elgeyo-Marakwet County, a position he held for three consecutive terms.

During his tenure, he rose to the role of Senate Majority Leader from 2017 to 2020, where he was known for his outspoken stance on governance and development issues.

His legislative contributions include sponsoring the Urban Areas and Cities Amendment Bill (2017) and the Food Security Bill (2017), reflecting his focus on urban development and agricultural policy.

As the inaugural chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, his role was implementing devolution under the 2010 Constitution, according to the State Department for Correctional Services.

In September 2022, following President Ruto’s election win, Murkomen was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport, and Public Works, overseeing critical infrastructure reforms.

However, in December 20, 2024, as part of a Cabinet reshuffle, President Ruto reassigned him to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, a position vacated by Prof. Kithure Kindiki’s appointment as Deputy President.

This move was part of efforts to optimise government performance under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

As CS for Interior and National Administration, Murkomen’s responsibilities include maintaining national security, public order, and disaster management. Since taking office, he has been proactive in addressing security challenges.

His initiatives include the launch of the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) in January 2025, aimed at supporting high-risk operations and conflict management.

Murkomen has also focused on community policing and multiagency cooperation to tackle issues like banditry, cattle rustling, and the surge in criminal gangs.