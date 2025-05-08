New twist in MP Were's murder probe after arrest of bodyguard & driver

The murder investigation into Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were has taken a dramatic turn with the arrest of two of the late legislator’s closest aides, his bodyguard, Allan Omondi Ogolla, and his driver, Walter Owino, who are now being treated as key suspects in the growing conspiracy case.

The two were arrested after fellow suspects reportedly linked them to the carefully orchestrated killing that shocked the nation on April 30.

Sources familiar with the probe say the breakthrough came after two detained suspects, Edwin and Dennis, revealed to detectives that the MP’s killing was part of a broader, well-funded plot allegedly involving the very individuals tasked with protecting him.

These revelations mirror earlier claims made by the first arrested suspect, William Imoli, who told investigators he received Sh80,000 from the MP’s driver to ferry unidentified individuals to a petrol station near the crime scene shortly before the fatal shooting.

This admission offers new context to surveillance footage showing Imoli’s vehicle in the vicinity, a detail investigators had flagged early on.

Following the arrests, detectives searched the bodyguard’s residence in Uthiru in pursuit of further evidence.

Multiple mobile phones belonging to both the bodyguard and the driver were seized and are undergoing forensic analysis.

Investigators hope the devices will reveal communications and financial transactions that could directly link the two to the execution squad behind the assassination.

In a separate but related development, businessman and aspiring politician Philip Nahashon Aroko has surrendered to authorities at the Gigiri Police Station.

His name had earlier been released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as a person of interest in the ongoing probe.

Accompanied by his lawyer Danstan Omari, Aroko denied any involvement in the MP’s murder, stating that he only learned he was wanted through social media.

“I was not hiding. I have nothing to do with the death of the MP,” Aroko said. His lawyer claimed the accusations were politically motivated, pointing to Aroko’s ambitions to vie for the Kasipul parliamentary seat in 2027.

“This is a political witch-hunt. My client has been vilified without cause,” Omari said, adding that they intend to challenge the state in court.

Aroko’s name had reportedly surfaced during DCI interrogations of other suspects, prompting authorities to issue an urgent notice for his immediate surrender.

Earlier Breakthroughs in the Investigation

Detectives had earlier recovered two firearms from a house in Kayole’s Chokaa area, with one suspected to be the murder weapon. Forensic analysis linked one of the guns to at least three other crimes across Nairobi and Kiambu.

The late MP was fatally shot near City Mortuary along Valley Road.

Four suspects were already in custody, with one found holding Sh620,000 in suspected payoff money.

Investigators also recovered police uniforms and mobile phones, and impounded a car believed to have been used in the hit.

CCTV footage had captured a man tailing the MP on Wabera Street, carrying a bag thought to conceal a firearm.