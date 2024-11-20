Latest Kenyan Lifestyle News & Trends | Pulselive Kenya

Latest Kenyan Lifestyle News & Trends | Pulselive KenyaSponsored20 Nov
Why don't men stand up for fellow men? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]
A man is brutally humiliated in public, yet the world's reaction is nothing more than idle scrolling and tweets. In a society where men are taught to suppress vulnerability and avoid emotional investment, standing up for one another becomes a rare act. The silence that follows such an atrocity reveals a deeper fear—fear of vulnerability, failure, and becoming the next victim.19 Nov
Your photo of Kenya could earn you Sh150,000 in new photography contest
The Kenya Tourism Board has launched an exciting photography contest aimed at showcasing the country's lesser-known destinations and promoting domestic tourism. The competition invites Kenyans to capture and share photos of diverse attractions across the country, with a chance to win cash prizes up to Sh150,000. Here are the details on how to enter the competition19 Nov
Struggles of modern marriage: A Men’s Day reflection [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]