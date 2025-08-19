In a move to intensify the fight against graft, President William Ruto has issued a presidential proclamation establishing a new Multi-Agency Team on War Against Corruption (MAT).

The proclamation, dated August 18, 2025, structures the new body under the direct stewardship of the Executive Office of the President, signalling a centralised and high-priority approach to tackling corruption and economic crimes.

According to the official document, the new team is created with the strategic objective of creating synergy and inter-agency cooperation in the fight against corruption, economic crimes, and related offences.

President William Ruto speaking at the 9th Devolution Conference in Homa Bay

This formalises a "whole-of-government" strategy, which the administration states is essential for more efficient, collaborative, and impactful interventions.

The leadership structure places the Executive Office of the President as the Chairperson of the MAT, with the Office of the Attorney General designated to head the Secretariat.

The MAT brings together a formidable lineup of Kenya's key investigative, prosecutorial, financial, and intelligence agencies. The member entities include:

Executive Office of the President (EOP) Office of the Attorney General (OAG) National Intelligence Service (NIS) Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA)

The proclamation states that the establishment of the MAT was recommended by a 2015 task force and is envisioned in Executive Order No. 1 of 2025.

President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025

It points to recent laws, including the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, and changes to the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, as major drivers of progress.

The objectives of the new team are broad, focusing on enhancing coordination among member agencies. Key goals include:

Engaging with other government organs and the private sector to improve the effectiveness of the anti-graft campaign.

Identifying resource needs for the various agencies and collaborating to secure them.

Sharing best practices and developing effective public awareness strategies on the gains made in the fight against corruption.

Liaising with domestic and international agencies for "optimum realisation of the fight against" corruption.

Funding for the team's operations will be sourced from the budgetary allocations of its respective member entities.

Ruto's Stand Against Corruption

President William Ruto has made several strong remarks about corruption in the past few weeks, often targeting Parliament and the Judiciary.

His statements have created a backdrop for the recent establishment of the Multi-Agency Team on War Against Corruption.

During the Devolution Conference in Homa Bay on August 13th and again at a parliamentary group meeting on August 18th, President Ruto publicly accused Members of Parliament and senators of soliciting bribes.

President William Ruto speaking at the 9th Devolution Conference in Homa Bay

He stated that parliamentary committees were demanding money from cabinet members and governors to write favourable reports, a practice he warned was undermining the fight against corruption.

He claimed to have raw intelligence on the matter, including an instance of a senator allegedly receiving a substantial bribe, and warned that those implicated would be apprehended, not just shamed.

Criticism of the Judiciary

At the same Devolution Conference, the President criticised the Judiciary for what he termed being a "haven for the corrupt."

He specifically called out the practice of granting anticipatory bail to corruption suspects, arguing that this legal mechanism hinders the ability of law enforcement to arrest and prosecute individuals who have stolen public funds.

While making these accusations, President Ruto reiterated his administration's stance that there would be "no sacred cows" in the fight against corruption.

President William Ruto during the Presidential Private Sector Roundtable, Nairobi County.

He assured the public that he would not make any "calls from above" to protect suspects and urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to execute its mandate without fear or favour.

President Ruto also signed the Conflict of Interest Bill into law. During the signing, he described the moment as "consequential" for Kenya, stating that the new law would make it significantly more difficult for public officials to abuse their offices.

He emphasised that the law empowers the EACC with stronger tools to hold all public officers accountable.

These recent and forceful remarks against alleged corruption within other arms of government highlight the President's stated focus on the issue and set the stage for the launch of the new, presidentially-chaired anti-corruption team.