Tensions rose in Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday when Police Constable Isaiah Murangiri Ndumba, the principal suspect in the fatal shooting of 29‑year‑old Rex Masai , took the witness stand to deny being present at the site where Masai was killed during last year’s anti‑Finance Bill demonstrations.

Using a courtroom projector, lawyers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) displayed a series of photographs purportedly showing an officer clad in a blue shirt and black cap, carrying a teargas launcher and wearing a distinctive Kenyan‑art wristband.

Screen grab from the prosecution's presentation alleging the presence of Isaiah Ndumba, which Ndumba has denied

Denial under scrutiny

When asked by Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo whether he could confirm the individual in those images was him, Murangiri responded, “I am not the one in those photos. On June 18, 2024, I did not come to work as I had sought permission to attend to my sick child”

Defence counsel David Mwangi of the Law Society of Kenya further highlighted a small black birthmark beneath the left ear of the person in the photographs.

Screen grab from the prosecution's presentation, alleging the presence of Isaiah Ndumba on the day Rex Masai was shot

Murangiri insisted he has no such mark and maintained that at all times on June 20, 2024, the day Masai was shot, he remained on approved deployment at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds and did not venture into the Central Business District.

Ballistic and forensic findings

Earlier in the hearing, Crime Scene Investigator Paul Njihia took the stand to confirm that police had indeed opened live fire during the protests along Mama Ngina Street on June 20, 2024.

Crime Scene Investigator Paul Njihia, pictured above, took to the stand to testify live rounds were used by police

Njihia presented forensic analysis of a damaged bullet retrieved from the scene, which a ballistic report dated August 8, 2024, confirmed was a live round.

He also testified that blood swabs collected at the location matched Masai’s DNA, establishing he was shot while the demonstrations were underway.

Murangiri also denied ever using his teargas launcher against demonstrators and asserted he never received any direct orders from the Nairobi County Commander to leave his KICC post.

He told the court that even on June 20, when he did report for duty, he was in civilian clothes and took part only in a briefing of both uniformed and plain‑clothes officers at KICC before the protests began.

Court directives, next steps

Presiding over the inquest, Magistrate Onsarigo ordered that certified police arms‑movement logs for every officer deployed on June 20, 2024, be produced in court.

Rex Masai's mother and father follow the proceedings against Isaiah Ndumba Murangiri

He also directed that all remaining officers implicated in the chain of command appear before IPOA to record statements concerning Masai’s death.

