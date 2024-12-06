Tanzanian MPs involved in accident enroute to EALA Games in Mombasa

At least 16 Tanzanian lawmakers travelling to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) games in Mombasa were involved in a road accident on Friday morning, December 6.



The unfortunate incident occurred in the Mbande area of Dodoma when their bus reportedly lost control and collided with an oncoming lorry.

The Speaker of Kenya’s National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, confirmed the incident, assuring the public that no fatalities were recorded. However, he noted that some of the legislators sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention.

Speaking at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Station in Nairobi, Wetangula remarked. "One bus carrying some of our colleagues from Tanzania was involved in an accident.

We have no fatalities but some injuries who have been taken to hospital and are being attended to. We wish those who have sustained injuries a quick recovery.

He added that further details regarding the condition of the Tanzanian lawmakers would be shared once the team reached Mombasa.

EALA games preparations underway

Despite the accident, preparations for the EALA games continue in Mombasa, with parliamentarians from eight East African Community (EAC) member states expected to participate.



Teams from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Somalia will compete in eight disciplines: football, volleyball, basketball, netball, golf, darts, athletics, and tug of war.

The games are seen as a platform to promote regional integration and collaboration among member states.

Leaders extend support

The National Assembly Joint Planning Committee, led by Bunge Sports Club Co-Chairperson Vincent Kawaya, reassured the public about the safety and well-being of the affected lawmakers.



Commenting on the preparations, the committee stated that fans had already begun arriving in Mombasa, and teams were warming up for the much-anticipated tournament.