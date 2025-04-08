Tsavo National Park rescue: Timeline of how family was saved after 24-hour search

In a dramatic and timely rescue operation, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has successfully located and saved a family of four who went missing in the vast Tsavo East National Park.

The family, consisting of a couple and their two children, had ventured into the park for a planned camping trip but became disoriented and lost.

The KWS's quick response, in collaboration with Tsavo Trust, helped locate the family after an intense 24-hour search operation.

Timeline of the search operation

The family, who entered the park on Saturday, April 5, 2025, had planned to camp at Luggards Falls Special Campsite.

They were scheduled to leave the park by the following Monday evening but missed their 8:00 PM check-out deadline.

When they failed to check out on time, authorities launched a search operation, fearing the worst.

Monday, 8:00 PM: A ground search operation was initiated at the Luggards Falls-Sala Gate route.

Overnight: KWS teams used two Land Cruisers to clear the route, and an abandoned camping area was located at the campsite.

Tuesday, Pre-Dawn: Two fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter were deployed for aerial surveillance.

Tuesday, 9:30 AM: The family was spotted on the Yatta Plateau by Tsavo Trust pilot Nick Haller, marking the end of their ordeal.

Search Team and Resources Involved

The success of the operation was made possible by the combined efforts of various teams:

Aerial Support: Two fixed-wing surveillance aircraft and one helicopter played a critical role in covering the vast expanse of the park .

Ground Teams: Multiple ground teams from both KWS and Tsavo Trust were deployed to search the park’s extensive terrain.

Local Rangers: The local ranger team provided valuable on-the-ground support.

Preliminary Reports

According to preliminary reports, the family's vehicle became immobilised during an unauthorised deviation from their planned route.

They were off course, taking an unscheduled detour on a game drive when the vehicle broke down.

Despite being stranded, the family wisely chose to remain with their vehicle, a decision that proved crucial to their timely rescue.

By staying with their vehicle, they were easier to locate when aerial surveillance teams were deployed.

Following the rescue, the family was promptly transported to safety and is currently undergoing routine medical evaluations.

Fortunately, all members of the family – the couple and their two children – were found to be unharmed and in good health.

They will soon be reunited with their loved ones after completing the debriefing process to better understand how they became disoriented in the park.

If you're planning to visit Tsavo East National Park or any other wildlife reserve, always ensure that you follow the park's rules, plan your trip thoroughly, and inform park authorities about your itinerary.