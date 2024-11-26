Ministry of Health launches logo design competition [How to participate]

The Ministry of Health, through the Digital Health Agency (DHA), has announced an exciting opportunity for creative minds in Kenya to contribute to its identity.

The DHA is a State Corporation established under the Digital Health Act No. 15 of 2023. Its primary mandate is to develop and maintain a Comprehensive Integrated Health Information System to manage digital healthcare systems and infrastructure.

As part of its efforts to enhance its visibility and public engagement, the DHA has launched a Logo Design Competition for eligible participants to showcase their design skills.

The competition invites bids to create a logo that will represent the Digital Health Agency.

Competition details

According to the Ministry, interested eligible bidders may obtain a set of tender documents with the detailed instructions from the Ministry of Health website (www.health.go.ke) or the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP) starting from Tuesday, 26th November 2024 to Tuesday, 17th December 2024.

Participants who choose to download the tender documents are required to email their contact information to procurement@dha.go.ke for clarifications, updates, and site access.

The Ministry emphasises the importance of submitting tenders on time.

Tenders shall be submitted in the DHA Tender Box on the 9th Floor of the SHA Building, along Ragati Road, no later than Tuesday, 17th December 2024, at 1100hrs local time.

Public opening and transparency

The Ministry reassures participants of transparency in the tendering process.

Submitted bids will be opened publicly at the same venue shortly thereafter in the presence of the tenderers or their representatives who choose to attend.

This public opening aims to ensure fairness and build trust in the process. Bids will remain valid for 180 days from the tender opening date, and any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

A call for creativity

The Ministry encourages all eligible Kenyans to participate and help shape the identity of the Digital Health Agency.

The competition provides a platform for creative individuals to contribute to an initiative that promises to revolutionize health information management in the country.