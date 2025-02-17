MP dies while undergoing treatment in Nairobi

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Malava MP Hon. Moses Malulu Injendi, describing him as a dedicated leader who served his constituents with passion and integrity.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Ichung’wah paid tribute to the late legislator, highlighting his commitment to the people of Malava and his invaluable contributions in Parliament.

"It is with heartfelt sympathy that we mourn a colleague and friend, Hon. Moses Malulu Injendi. His dedication to serving Malava and his unwavering commitment to uplifting his constituents were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him in Parliament," Ichung’wah stated.

He recalled working closely with Injendi and praised his tireless advocacy for his people, noting that his legacy would endure in the hearts of those he served.

"I was honored to serve with him and will always remember his passion, integrity, and tireless advocacy for the people," he added.

Ichung’wah extended his condolences to Injendi’s family, loved ones, and the entire Malava community, urging them to find solace in the memories of his remarkable life and service.