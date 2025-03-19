Public relations and communications expert Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie Koks, has been appointed Senior Protocol Officer – Coordination and Operations at the Office of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking to this writer about her new role, Cebbie expressed gratitude for the appointment, describing it as a great honour and responsibility.

I received the news of my appointment with great honour and gratitude. It was both a humbling and exciting moment, knowing that I have been entrusted with such a critical role. I deeply appreciate the confidence placed in me, and I am eager to serve with diligence and professionalism.

With over eight years of experience in PR and communications, Cebbie believes her background will be instrumental in executing her duties.

She noted that her expertise in stakeholder engagement, diplomacy, and crisis management will help maintain high protocol standards at the DP’s office.

I am actively preparing by familiarising myself with the specific demands of the role while drawing from my experience in communication, protocol management, and strategic coordination.

Her appointment has sparked public interest, with many keen to see how she will handle the position. She acknowledged the scrutiny that comes with public service but remained confident in her ability to meet expectations.

I understand that public service comes with scrutiny and high expectations, and I welcome the interest my appointment has generated. My priority is to serve with integrity, remain grounded, and let my work speak for itself.

Cebbie’s appointment marks another milestone in her career, as she takes on a key role in government operations.

She now steps into a position that will see her oversee protocol matters for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, ensuring smooth coordination of diplomatic and official engagements.

What awaits Cebbie Koks

As Senior Protocol Officer – Coordination and Operations at the Office of the Deputy President, Cebbie Koks steps into a role that demands precision, diplomacy, and exceptional organizational skills.

The position requires her to oversee official ceremonies, diplomatic engagements, and high-level meetings involving the Deputy President.

Her primary duty is to ensure smooth coordination of protocol matters, both locally and internationally.

This includes organising state visits, managing interactions with foreign dignitaries, and ensuring that all government functions adhere to established diplomatic protocols.

She will also be responsible for advising the Deputy President on protocol matters, maintaining order during public engagements, and acting as a key link between government officials and visiting delegations.

Additionally, the role comes with high expectations for crisis management and strategic communication.

With Kenya's dynamic political landscape, she will need to navigate complex situations while upholding the country's image and the DP’s office's reputation.

Cebbie’s experience in public relations, stakeholder engagement , and media coordination will be crucial in handling the demands of the position.

Her ability to build relationships, maintain professionalism, and manage sensitive situations will be tested as she takes on this new challenge.