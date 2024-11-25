T.D Jakes church issues statement after Bishop suffered health incident during service

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the pastor and founder of The Potter's House in Dallas, U.S, experienced a medical incident during a sermon on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The event unfolded near the end of his hour-long message, causing concern among the congregation and viewers online.

The incident

As the sermon neared its conclusion, Jakes appeared to freeze on stage, lowering his microphone and showing signs of distress.

The video shows Jakes starting to shake before being quickly surrounded by individuals from the church.

A video shared on social media captured the tense moment, with someone audibly instructing, 'Back up, back up, give him some space.'

The live stream of the service ended shortly after the incident, leaving many concerned about the well-being of the 67-year-old bishop.

Church statement on Bishop Jakes' condition

In a statement released later in the day, The Potter’s House assured followers that Bishop Jakes had received immediate medical attention and was in stable condition.

Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.

The church also thanked its congregation and supporters for their understanding and prayers during this time.

A legacy of leadership and faith

Bishop T.D. Jakes is a globally recognised religious leader, author, and filmmaker who founded The Potter's House in 1996.

The non-denominational church has since grown to over 30,000 members and is renowned for its outreach programme.

Jakes’ sermons, often streamed online, attract millions worldwide, reflecting his influence beyond the Dallas community.