Thika Superhighway chaos: Motorists attacked as gangs take over

Thika Superhighway descended into chaos on Monday as reports of rampant robberies, violent confrontations, and a heavy police response disrupted normalcy.

Eyewitness accounts from Kenyans on the ground, shared widely on social media, paint a grim picture of lawlessness and unrest unfolding in broad daylight on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The trouble appeared to have erupted between Allsops and Muthaiga, close to the General Service Unit (GSU) and traffic police headquarters, where groups of assailants allegedly targeted motorists and pedestrians.

According to videos on X, gangs were seen robbing drivers, with some bold enough to enter vehicles to steal valuables.

Some eyewitnesses advised motorists to keep off the road or use alternatives until the situation clears.

“Avoid Thika Road at the KCA service lane,” warned one user, urging the National Police Service for “serious backup” as the situation spiraled out of control.

Another reported that thugs took advantage of a political rally to launch their attacks, blocking the highway and robbing people, forcing some to abandon their cars to escape.

Videos circulating online showed youths attacking private vehicles and snatching phones, with police seemingly overwhelmed or, as one user claimed, “just there to see.”

The proximity of these incidents to key security installations has sparked outrage and disbelief.

“How does this happen right next to GSU and traffic police HQ?” questioned a frustrated Kenyan on X, highlighting a perceived failure of law enforcement to maintain order.

