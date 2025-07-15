Africa’s oldest president & 7 others brace for make-or-break 2025 elections

More than a dozen African countries are set to hold national elections in 2025, making it one of the most politically significant years for the continent in recent times.

From presidential contests to transitional elections following military coups, the outcomes are expected to shape the future of governance across the region.

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya, 92, who has been in power since 1982 , is seeking an eighth term in office.

Paul Biya has been president of Cameroon since 1982 and, at 92, is the oldest head of state in Africa

The election, slated for October 12, comes amid rising tensions within his ruling party and widespread public dissatisfaction.

Opposition leader Maurice Kamto , backed by over 30 opposition parties, is seen as a strong contender.

However, a legal requirement that a candidate’s party must have parliamentary seats, which the MRC lacks after boycotting the 2020 legislative elections, could disqualify him from the race.

Côte d’Ivoire is scheduled to vote on October 25. President Alassane Ouattara is widely expected to seek a fourth term, citing a constitutional revision as grounds for eligibility.

Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara

Key opposition figures, including Tidjane Thiam, Laurent Gbagbo, and Guillaume Soro, have been barred from running due to various legal and technical reasons.

Tidjane was reportedly barred over questions regarding his citizenship status.

Gbagbo and Soro have criminal convictions or legal cases that the electoral authorities used to invalidate their candidacies.

The disqualifications have led to protests and accusations that the electoral process is being manipulated.

In Tanzania, the general election set for October 28 will proceed without the participation of the main opposition party, CHADEMA, whose leader, Tundu Lissu , has been disqualified after refusing to sign the electoral code of conduct.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is expected to retain power. President Samia Suluhu Hassan , initially seen as a reformer, has been nominated for re-election amid concerns over democratic rollback.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Other countries are navigating post-coup transitions. In Guinea, a constitutional referendum is scheduled for September, followed by a presidential election in December.

The ruling junta, which took power in 2021, has dissolved municipal councils and banned protests.

In Guinea-Bissau, elections are planned for November 23, although a prolonged institutional crisis has disrupted the functioning of Parliament and other key institutions.

The Central African Republic (CAR) is also expected to hold elections in December.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, who removed term limits through a constitutional referendum, remains in power with backing from Russia's economic support.

Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra with Russia's president Vladmir Putin

Opposition parties have faced arrests, media censorship, and disinformation campaigns.

In Malawi, the September 16 general election will focus on the economy. The country is facing high inflation and food insecurity following an El Niño-induced drought.

President Lazarus Chakwera is up against former presidents Peter Mutharika and Joyce Banda. The election will use the “50%+1” rule, requiring an outright majority to win, increasing the likelihood of a runoff.

Seychelles will vote on September 27. President Wavel Ramkalawan, who ended decades of one-party rule in 2020, seeks re-election amid ongoing economic reforms. His main challenger is expected to be Dr. Patrick Herminie of the United Seychelles party.

In Egypt, Senate elections are planned for August and House of Representatives elections for November. Analysts note that the electoral system heavily favours pro-government coalitions, and voter participation remains low due to limited competition.

Earlier in 2025, Gabon, Burundi, and the Comoros held elections. In Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led a 2023 military coup, secured the presidency with over 90% of the vote.

In Burundi and Comoros, ruling parties won by large margins after opposition parties were barred or boycotted the process.

Countries like Togo and Somalia are redefining their electoral systems. Togo abolished direct presidential elections in 2024, shifting to a parliamentary system where power rests with a new prime minister-style role.

Somalia

Somalia’s elections have been postponed to 2026 as the country undergoes constitutional reforms aimed at transitioning to direct voting.