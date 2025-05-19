Tundu Lissu's Biography: Political journey, assassination attempt & legacy

Introduction

Tundu Lissu is one of Tanzania’s most prominent opposition leaders, known for his unwavering advocacy for democracy, rule of law, and human rights.

A trained lawyer and politician, Lissu has challenged state excesses and corruption with unmatched fearlessness, often at great personal risk.

As the Vice Chairperson of Chadema (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo), Lissu has become the face of Tanzania’s democratic struggle, surviving assassination attempts, repeated arrests, and political exile, all while maintaining his pursuit of justice and constitutional reform.

His influence continues to shape the discourse around good governance and the future of Tanzania’s democracy.

Early Life and Education

Born on 20 January 1968 in Ikungi, Singida Region, Tanzania, Tundu Antiphas Mughwai Lissu was raised in a modest household where education and discipline were strongly valued.

His father was a respected teacher who instilled in him a deep commitment to learning and public service.

Lissu began his education at Ikungi Primary School before proceeding to Singida Secondary School, where his academic excellence earned him national recognition.

His outstanding performance opened doors to higher education at the prestigious University of Dar es Salaam, where he pursued a degree in law.

Driven by a passion for justice, he later obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from a university in the United Kingdom.

Career

Legal Advocacy and Environmental Justice

After graduating, Lissu began his career with the Legal Services Commission before joining the Lawyers Environmental Action Team (LEAT).

Here, he led groundbreaking investigations into environmental abuses and human rights violations. Notably, he and colleague Rugemeleza Nshala exposed atrocities at a World Bank-backed gold mine in northern Tanzania, where 62 small-scale miners were killed and thousands evicted in 1996.

READ ALSO: Video showing moment Tanzanian activist was abducted in Nairobi

Though charged with sedition, their commitment brought international attention to corporate and state accountability.

Lissu later worked at the World Resources Institute, focusing on land rights and resource justice, further cementing his status as a principled advocate for marginalised communities.

Entry into Politics

Lissu entered the political arena in 1995, contesting for a parliamentary seat at just 27 during Tanzania’s first multiparty elections.

Though unsuccessful, it marked the beginning of his lifelong commitment to opposition politics. In 2010, he was elected Member of Parliament for Singida East under Chadema, marking a pivotal shift in his career.

In Parliament, Lissu quickly rose to prominence by exposing deep-rooted corruption, especially in the energy sector.

His legal expertise became instrumental during the 2010 constitutional reform process, where he fought to reduce presidential powers and strengthen democratic institutions.

Despite heavy resistance from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Lissu remained vocal in advocating for the “people’s draft” constitution, which ultimately failed to pass.

Presidential Bid and Exile

In 2015, Lissu retained his parliamentary seat and intensified grassroots mobilisation for Chadema.

However, President John Magufuli’s crackdown on opposition forced many into silence. Lissu became one of the loudest critics, openly opposing Magufuli’s policies.

In 2017, Lissu narrowly survived an assassination attempt after being shot 16 times outside Parliament in Dodoma.

He later went into exile in Belgium, where he published Remaining in the Shadows: Parliament and Accountability in East Africa, critically examining authoritarian governance in the region.

He returned in 2020 to challenge Magufuli in the presidential election, facing harassment and arrests throughout his campaign.

After losing in a highly contested poll, Lissu went back into exile, returning again in 2023 to prepare for the 2025 elections.

Personal Life

Tundu Lissu is married to Alice Magabe, a fellow lawyer and human rights defender. The couple have two children and share a deep passion for justice and public service.

Despite his demanding political life, Lissu is a devoted family man. He is known to enjoy intellectual debates, reading legal texts, and advocating for youth participation in democracy.

Challenges and Controversies

Lissu’s journey has not been without danger and controversy. The 2017 assassination attempt was a clear message from state-linked actors who saw him as a threat.

In September 2024, a London tribunal revealed that Tigo, a telecom company, shared Lissu’s mobile data with the government—suggesting state surveillance and complicity in the attack.

Lissu also faced sedition charges in the 1990s, repeated arrests during his political campaigns, and intimidation from state operatives.

Most recently in September 2024, Lissu and Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe were arrested after trying to organise protests following the killing of a senior Chadema official and disappearance of several members.

In a show of solidarity, prominent Kenyan activists including Boniface Mwangi, Martha Karua, Willy Mutunga, Hanifa Adan, Hussein Khalid, and former Chief Justice David Maraga travelled to Tanzania.

Only Maraga was briefly allowed to see Lissu in court, while others were denied entry.

Legacy and Impact

Tundu Lissu’s persistence has made him a symbol of democratic resistance in Tanzania. He has inspired a new generation of activists and reformists across East Africa.

His contributions to environmental law, parliamentary oversight, and constitutional reform are widely recognised.

If nominated again by Chadema, Lissu is poised to challenge President Samia Suluhu in the 2025 general election, marking a crucial moment for Tanzania’s future.