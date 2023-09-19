1 million votes in sight! Kenyans go all out for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

The awards ceremony is set to take place in a few weeks, and the anticipation is high.

With over 660,000 votes already cast only days after the voting phase was launched, the number is swiftly approaching 1 million.

There's no doubt that Kenya's content creators have cemented their place as influential figures in the digital age, marshaling their troops to help them win the coveted title.

Brands have been keenly watching, as the influencers play a pivotal role in shaping consumer choices and trends.

The Pulse Influencer Awards have not only provided a platform for content creators to shine but also reflect the growing significance of influencer marketing in Kenya.

One of the fierce battles is the Business Influencer of the Year category which has been sponsored by NCBA Bank alongside the Sports Influencer of the Year category.

Just like the awards have consistently grown since the maiden gala in 2021, NCBA Bank shares the same values of continuously raising the bar.

The Pulse Influencer Awards are not only a celebration of their achievements but also a testament to the power of community and connection in the online world.

As the awards ceremony approaches, it's evident that Kenya's content creators are influencing not only digital trends but also consumer choices.

NCBA Bank understands the importance of following consumer trends and the NCBA NOW Mobile Banking App is a testament to their commitment to innovation and convenience.

With favourable forex rates, a multi-currency offering, seamless payments, and secure banking, it's the go-to banking app for content creators and hustlers in various fields.

Whether you're into content creation, sports, business, or employment, NCBA Bank has your financial needs covered.

What's more, NCBA Bank is breaking new ground in customer service by using WhatsApp Business.

They're not just a bank; they're a partner that understands the hustle and is there to support you every step of the way.

So, as you vote for your favourite influencers, remember that NCBA Bank is here to support the hustles that make Kenya's digital content landscape thrive.

Past winners have attested to how they have been able to elevate their content and boost their revenues.

Unlock a world of convenience at your fingertips! Download the NCBA NOW app on Google Play and the App Store today and take control of your banking experience.

