Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

The product is a creation of Royal Swinkels, a Dutch family-owned brewery, in collaboration with Sierra Premium Breweries.

The local production of Bavaria Smalt represents not only a commitment to high-quality beverages but also a significant investment in the Kenyan economy through job creation and local manufacturing.

Bavaria Smalt, a new malt-based carbonated soft drink, has officially made its debut in the Kenyan market Pulse Live Kenya

Philip Njoroge, the Regional Manager for East Africa at Royal Swinkels, expressed excitement about the launch, noting that the product is aligned with the growing health-conscious preferences of modern consumers.

"We are thrilled to introduce Bavaria Smalt to Kenya, a product that speaks to the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers while supporting local manufacturing. This collaboration allows us to create job opportunities and offer a premium beverage produced right here in Kenya," Njoroge said.

The "Doing Good for Kenya" initiative, central to the product’s mission, aims to foster community development with every can of Bavaria Smalt sold.

Eliud Kipchoge partnership

Bavaria Smalt has partnered with world-renowned marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.

His values of endurance, excellence, and community upliftment align perfectly with the brand's vision of making a positive difference in Kenyan society.

Together with Kipchoge, Bavaria Smalt will drive this initiative by contributing a portion of the proceeds from every can sold to the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation.

These funds will be directed toward supporting educational opportunities for children across the country, further strengthening the company’s role in social impact.

“In Eliud Kipchoge, we have found a partner whose values of community upliftment and personal excellence mirror what Bavaria Smalt stands for. Together, we are committed to promoting healthier living, celebrating the spirit of Kenya, and making a lasting impact through tangible community initiatives,” added Njoroge.

He emphasised that every purchase helps build a brighter future for the country while also quenching thirst with a premium product.

Bavaria Smalt is available in supermarkets and retail outlets across Kenya, retailing at Sh130 for the 330ml can and Sh170 for the 500ml can.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to support local communities and drive economic growth by focusing on local production and job creation.

