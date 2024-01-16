Backroom drama behind Tanzania suspending Kenya Airways passenger flights

The tension arose after Kenya rejected Tanzania's request for its national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to operate cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.

Tanzania sought the fifth freedom of air travel, allowing its airline to conduct commercial operations between two foreign countries, with the flight originating or ending in the airline's home country.

In this case, Air Tanzania aimed to operate cargo flights between Nairobi and other foreign destinations.

Kenya's refusal to grant these privileges to Air Tanzania was based on the principle of reciprocity, asserting that Tanzania had not accorded similar privileges to Kenya Airways.

In response, Tanzania suspended all Kenya Airways passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam causing a diplomatic stand off.

Foreign Affairs ministers from both countries swiftly engaged to resolve the standoff.

"I have this evening spoken to January Makamba (MP), Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, with regard to the decision of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority to rescind the approvals for Kenya Airways to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam with effect from 22nd January 2024.

"We have jointly agreed that our respective Civil Aviation Authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should therefore be no cause for alarm," said Kenya' Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

The Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs echoed this sentiment, stating, "I spoke to my Kenyan colleague Musalia Mudavadi. We agree that restrictions of air travel between our countries and from any of our country to a third country shouldn’t stand. With relevant authorities, we’ve resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements, within 3 days."

What are the five freedoms of air travel?

The Five Freedoms of the air are a set of aviation rights that define the extent of permissible air services between different countries.