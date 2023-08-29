The sports category has moved to a new website.

History behind Kenya Airways being abbreviated as KQ & not KA

Fabian Simiyu

The origins of Kenya Airways trace back to a fascinating chapter in aviation history when it was part of the renowned East African Airways consortium.

Kenya Airways
Kenya Airways

Certainly, let's explore the captivating narrative behind Kenya Airways' unconventional code name 'KQ' instead of the more expected 'KA'.

This distinctive abbreviation weaves a tale of international aviation's intricacies and the airline's own historical journey.

The chronicle unfolds with the establishment of East African Airways in 1946, a remarkable collaboration between Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Kenya Airways planes
Kenya Airways planes
READ: Air Tanzania and Kenya Airways initiate a new partnership

This venture soared across the skies, symbolising regional unity and shared aspirations.

However, as the years rolled on, diplomatic tensions grounded this once-soaring alliance, leading to its dissolution in 1977.

From the ashes of East African Airways, Kenya Airways emerged. Although the intuitive choice for an abbreviation would have been 'KA', a compelling twist of fate intervened.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the authoritative body responsible for assigning code names to airlines worldwide, had already assigned 'KA' to Korean Air, a burgeoning carrier from South Korea.

Kenya Airways.
Kenya Airways.

Herein lies the crux of the matter: the international stage was already graced by the presence of 'KA', leaving Kenya Airways to seek a distinctive identifier.

Enter 'KQ'. These two letters encapsulate not only the airline's new identity but also the resilience and adaptability it demonstrated in the face of this unique challenge.

The tango between airlines and their code names, choreographed by IATA, illustrates how even seemingly trivial details can shape an airline's identity on the global stage.

Uganda Airlines (UR) stands today as the proud standard-bearer of Uganda's skies, a testament to the nation's enduring spirit and its commitment to reclaiming the blue horizons.

This airline's story is one of revival, of breathing life back into a legacy that once soared proudly in the air and now does so once again.

Uganda Airlines
Uganda Airlines

Imagine the skies of Uganda in 1977, when the first iteration of Uganda Airlines took flight.

Yet, as years passed, circumstances shifted, leading to the grounding of those planes and the silencing of their engines.

Two decades later, in August 2019, a new chapter began. The revitalised Uganda Airlines emerged from the hangars, ready to rewrite its story in the skies.

The roots of Air Tanzania Corporation (ATC) dig deep into the soil of history, tracing back to 1977.

Air Tanzania
Air Tanzania

READ: The most hated airlines from every African country, according to a survey

Born in the aftermath of the dissolution of East African Airways, the airline emerged as a symbol of Tanzania's determination to carve its path through the skies.

The story of ATC is a journey of ownership, partnership, and the unwavering spirit that connects a nation to the world above.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

