The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Investor pumps Sh420B into Ruto's electric boda boda roll out, SEZ & EPZs plan

Denis Mwangi

The significance of the Sh420 billion funding is that the money will be availed by the investor debt-free

President William Ruto takes a test drive on an electric motorcycle during a visit to Roam Park, an electric motorcycle assembly plant in Industrial Area, Nairobi, July 25, 2023
President William Ruto takes a test drive on an electric motorcycle during a visit to Roam Park, an electric motorcycle assembly plant in Industrial Area, Nairobi, July 25, 2023

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s ministry has received a shot in the arm with funding to the tune of Sh420 billion.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, August 8, Cabinet welcomed and approved the planned investment of Sh420 billion towards growing the manufacturing and exports sector thus creating jobs and achieve inclusive growth.

AFREXIM Bank has committed Sh420 billion to invest in special economic zones in Dongo Kundu, Naivasha and Isiolo as well as Export Processing Zones in Sagana, Del Monte, Eldoret and Busia, Regional Centres.

President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023
President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The economic hubs are additionally expected to incubate export quality assurance and packaging as well as the roll-out of electric boda bodas with the ancillary infrastructure to support eMobility.

President William Ruto and his Trade CS Moses Kuria have been pushing for the expansion of Kenya’s manufacturing sector and the investment will help the fulfilment of promises by the government to create jobs and spur the adoption of electric boda bodas.

The significance of the Sh420 billion funding is that the money will be availed by the investor debt-free, meaning that AFREXIM Bank will own the investments.

This is a milestone as the government seeks to limit the amount of money borrowed from financial institutions and international lenders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Kenya - Saudi Business Forum in Nairobi on July 12, 2023.
Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Kenya - Saudi Business Forum in Nairobi on July 12, 2023. Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Kenya - Saudi Business Forum in Nairobi on July 12, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

In June, CS Kuria struck a deal to build a manufacturing firm in the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone in Mombasa, Kenya, as part of a Sh39 billion investment by the Belarusian Potash Company.

The deal is intended to boost President William Ruto's efforts to lower living costs by revitalizing the agricultural sector.

READ: CS Kuria reveals details of his little-known tech background

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Investor pumps Sh420B into Ruto's electric boda boda roll out, SEZ & EPZs plan

Investor pumps Sh420B into Ruto's electric boda boda roll out, SEZ & EPZs plan

Tensions between Nigeria and Niger is beginning to have economic consequences

Tensions between Nigeria and Niger is beginning to have economic consequences

End of an era as Michael Joseph resigns from Safaricom board

End of an era as Michael Joseph resigns from Safaricom board

WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

Tanzanite auction house worth Sh5.4 Billion nears completion

Tanzanite auction house worth Sh5.4 Billion nears completion

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

List of vehicles manufactured in Kenya & their prices

List of vehicles manufactured in Kenya & their prices

The IMF has slammed African central banks for misguided currency regulation

The IMF has slammed African central banks for misguided currency regulation

Kenyan shilling inches closer to 150 against the dollar, sending ripples through business circles

Kenyan shilling inches closer to 150 against the dollar, sending ripples through business circles

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iris scan

Unmasking Worldcoin - 4 concerns that make cryptocurrency a risky investment

President William Ruto during an interview at Sagana State Lodge on August 6, 2023

Ruto clarifies IMF's grip on economy & plan to repay $2B debt 6 months earlier

Volkswagen Polo Vivo

List of vehicles manufactured in Kenya & their prices

Founders of Kenyan start-ups Juliet Njoroge (Mosmos), Fridah Karani (Hela Money) and Jackie Kamau (The Laundry Lady).

Tech Trailblazers: 6 Kenyan start-ups chosen for 'Future is Female Mentorship'