The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's bag of goodies for boda boda riders including tax exemptions

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto said he has contributed Sh250 million of his own personal funds to help boda boda riders

President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023
President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023

President William Ruto continued his push for the transformation of the boda boda industry, revealing that the government has incentivised the importation and assembly of electric motorbikes in Kenya by exempting VAT charging infrastructure and battery swaps.

Recommended articles

Speaking during the launch of the Boda Boda care in KICC, Nairobi, on June 26, President Ruto reiterated his support for boda boda riders, revealing that he had spent Sh250 million of his personal funds in harambees for boda boda riders.

During the event, the head of state emphasised the importance of operators organising themselves in saccos so that their issues are better managed by the government.

President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023
President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He said that his administration would help riders exchange their current fuel motorcycles for electric ones with better efficiency and cleaner energy.

According to his estimation, Kenya would have 10,000 electric boda bodas by September 1, 2023.

The head of state noted that Kenya has 1.8 million boda boda riders contributing about Sh1 billion to the economy daily.

He said that the use of electric boda boda would reduce the demand for fuel which has also led to the deterioration of Kenya’s currency due to the demand for dollars used to purchase the oil.

READ: How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto promised to introduce a cheaper electricity tariff for charging stations, to reduce the maximum amount charged to Sh8.

He also said that through the Boda Boda care program, 116,000 riders would get free NHIF family cover immediately.

President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023
President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023
President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 President William Ruto during the launch of a capacity building and empowerment programme for boda boda riders and one-year free medical cover dubbed Boda Boda Care at KICC, Nairobi on June 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto warned against politicizing the boda boda sector, saying it should be respected like any other business.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the Ministry of Transport to partner with the National Youth Service and county government to bring down the cost of training and licences for boda bodas from Sh8,000 to Sh2,500.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why CS Kindiki has declared Wednesday a public holiday

Why CS Kindiki has declared Wednesday a public holiday

Ruto's bag of goodies for boda boda riders including tax exemptions

Ruto's bag of goodies for boda boda riders including tax exemptions

Gladys Shollei questions Malala's leadership of UDA over repeated violence

Gladys Shollei questions Malala's leadership of UDA over repeated violence

Inside WRC Safari Rally chopper mounted with a Sh30M camera gimbal [Video]

Inside WRC Safari Rally chopper mounted with a Sh30M camera gimbal [Video]

Court issues orders over CS Alfred Mutua's smelly toilet

Court issues orders over CS Alfred Mutua's smelly toilet

KeNHA update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

KeNHA update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

3 dead, scores injured in grisly accident at Salgaa

3 dead, scores injured in grisly accident at Salgaa

Chaos rock UDA meeting in Mombasa as Mohamed Ali-Hassan Omar rivalry turns ugly

Chaos rock UDA meeting in Mombasa as Mohamed Ali-Hassan Omar rivalry turns ugly

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of shosh Maria Njoki Mukuha and her new house

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day 2022 celebrations on December 12, 2022

Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi

A photo shared by DR. Boni Khalwale saving the life of a man who had been hacked by his son [Twitter]

Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

3 dead, scores injured in grisly accident at Salgaa along Eldoret-Nakuru highway

3 dead, scores injured in grisly accident at Salgaa