The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

CS Chirchir's statement on fuel price clashes with CBK report

Denis Mwangi

Energy CS Davis Chirchir warned that pump prices could reach Sh300, but a CBK report published only 3 days before his claims, tells a different story

President William Ruto and Energy CS Davis Chirchir at a past event
President William Ruto and Energy CS Davis Chirchir at a past event

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir's recent statements regarding the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on fuel prices have been called into question, as they seem to contradict the latest report from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Recommended articles

Addressing the National Dialogue Committee at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, November 6, CS Chirchir expressed concerns about the possibility of international crude prices soaring to $150 per barrel due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

He warned that this could lead to a significant increase in fuel prices for Kenyan consumers.

President William Ruto and Energy CS Davis Chirchir at a past event
President William Ruto and Energy CS Davis Chirchir at a past event President William Ruto and Energy CS Davis Chirchir at a past event Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"We can't do much on international pricing of petroleum. I read an article that international (crude) prices could go to $150 (per barrel) because of the Israel-Hamas war, which would literally mean our products going to a high of Sh300 per litre at the pump. We hope it doesn't get there," said the CS.

However, a recent check on the Central Bank of Kenya's Weekly Bulletin tells a different story.

The report published on November 3, just three days prior to CS Chirchir's statements, indicates a decline in fuel prices attributed to the dissipating impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

READ: 9 types of taxes imposed on Kenya's fuel

"International oil prices declined during the week ending November 2, due to the dissipating impact of the war between Israel and Palestine. Murban oil price declined to USD 87.24 per barrel on November 2 from USD 90.23 per barrel on October 26," the CBK report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This contradiction has left many Kenyans puzzled and concerned, as they grapple with conflicting information.

The discrepancy between CS Chirchir's warnings of a potential price hike and the CBK's report of a decline in oil prices has raised questions about the accuracy and reliability of his statement.

Kenyans have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the apparent inconsistency between the Energy CS's remarks and the CBK's findings.

An excerpt of a report by the Central Bank of Kenya
An excerpt of a report by the Central Bank of Kenya An excerpt of a report by the Central Bank of Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The already burdensome cost of fuel has left Kenyans grappling with the harsh realities of everyday life.

In Nairobi, motorists are paying Sh217.36 for petrol, Sh205.47 for diesel, and Sh204.46 for kerosene. The impact on Kenyan households has become increasingly evident, with ripple effects felt across various sectors of society.

The transportation sector, a lifeline for many who rely on buses, matatus, and motorcycles, has been significantly affected.

Commuters now face the daunting task of managing increased fares, putting additional strain on their limited financial resources.

The domino effect extends beyond transportation, as the rise in fuel prices reverberates through the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small businesses, which form the backbone of the Kenyan entrepreneurial spirit, are grappling with higher operating costs.

From farmers transporting produce to market vendors selling goods, the increased expenses are felt by all, threatening the livelihoods of those who are already on the margins.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Chirchir's statement on fuel price clashes with CBK report

CS Chirchir's statement on fuel price clashes with CBK report

ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that will make it more up to date

ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that will make it more up to date

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance in Africa

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance in Africa

5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report 2023

5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report 2023

9 types of taxes imposed on Kenya's fuel

9 types of taxes imposed on Kenya's fuel

How 2 suspects vanished with lorry-full of Sh94M cash in Nairobi

How 2 suspects vanished with lorry-full of Sh94M cash in Nairobi

Kenya's $100 million revenue at risk as Uganda shifts fuel import strategy

Kenya's $100 million revenue at risk as Uganda shifts fuel import strategy

Foreign investors are beginning to lose faith in Kenya’s stock market

Foreign investors are beginning to lose faith in Kenya’s stock market

10 African countries with the strictest visa regulations

10 African countries with the strictest visa regulations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge

CBK announces sale of microfinance bank to U.S.- based investor for $4.6M

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has partnered with matatu saccos Metrotrans East Africa Limited and SuperMetro to introduce new electric commuter buses at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Super Metro, Metrotrans unveil new buses to take over JKIA route [Photos]

UAP Old Mutual Tower in Nairobi.

Why Sh5B Old Mutual Tower in Nairobi is being sold

Monet McMichael, Marques Brownlee, Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes