9 types of taxes imposed on Kenya's fuel

He added that the government cannot do much about international pricing of petroleum.

This warning comes as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) prepares to announce new fuel prices next week.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir appearing before National Assembly Energy Committee at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

During the last review for the October-November cycle, EPRA increased the prices of petrol by Sh5.72 per litre, diesel by Sh4.48, and kerosene by Sh2.45, pushing petrol prices in Nairobi to a record high of Sh217.36 per litre, with diesel selling at Sh205.47 and kerosene at Sh205.06.

The increase in fuel prices has led to an increase in the prices of other commodities, causing citizens to complain about the high cost of living.

The Energy CS said that his ministry is working towards ensuring that soaring fuel prices do not plunge Kenya into an economic crisis.

He also mentioned that they plan to reduce power costs by negotiating with power producers to lift the burden of the purchase price from consumers.

Several factors contributing to the rise in petrol prices

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of crude oil

The cost of crude oil is the largest component of the retail price of gasoline, and it varies over time and across regions of the country.

Many factors affect crude oil prices, including political instability or conflict in oil-producing countries, supply and demand, and production cuts by oil-producing countries.

Refining costs and profits

Refining costs and profits are the second-largest component of the retail price of fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refiners charge more for higher-octane fuel, and premium-grade petrol is the most expensive.

Pulse Live Kenya

Distribution and marketing costs and profits

Distribution and marketing costs and profits are the third-largest component of the retail price of fuel.

These costs include the costs of transporting fuel from refineries to terminals and then to gas stations, as well as the costs of operating and maintaining gas stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taxes

Taxes are the fourth-largest component of the retail price of fuel. In Kenya, fuel is subjected to nine types of taxes accounting for more than 50% of the cost.

The nine taxes imposed on Kenya's fuel include;

Excise tax 18% VAT Road maintenance levy Petroleum development levy Import declaration fee Petroleum regulatory levy Railway development levy Anti-adulteration levy Merchant shipping levy

Overseas conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of oil may also rise due to political instability or conflict in oil-producing countries.

For example, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has been cited as a potential cause for the rise in petrol prices in Kenya.

Financial practices of oil companies